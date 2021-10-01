LVMH and Rihanna shut down Fenty brand

The fashion brand Fenty by Rihanna, founded two years ago, will be closed, this decision was made by its founders – the French luxury holding LVMH and the American pop star Rihanna.

Fenty’s last major event was the launch of a collection of high heels designed by Amina Muaddi. The announcement of the new collection fell on November 20, after which there was no bright news from the brand.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the development of the Fenty brand. According to WWD, “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly decided to suspend production of ready-to-wear in Europe in anticipation of improved conditions.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna continues to partner with LVMH to develop the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. LVMH owns a stake in the Savage X Fenty business through luxury holding company L Catterton. In addition, Rihanna continues to develop her own cosmetics brand Fenty Skin, launched three months ago. Since launch, Fenty Skin has reached $ 30 million in sales.