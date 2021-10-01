LVMH suspends Rihanna’s Fenty brand

However, the group will continue to invest in cosmetics brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, as well as lingerie brand Fenty Savage.

French luxury goods maker LVMH has announced its joint decision with Rihanna to suspend the Fenty brand, in which the singer was the founder and CEO.

The Fenty brand, which produces women’s clothing, footwear, accessories and jewelry collections under its label, has existed in the luxury segment for about two years since 2019.

On January 1, 2021, the brand’s activity on the Instagram account ceased, and the last updates on the official website date from November 2020. The e-commerce site, Fenty’s main distribution channel, is expected to shut down in the next few weeks.

In the paris headquarters Fenty remains small in staff to keep its remaining operations to a minimum, according to WWD sources.

Meanwhile, “demonstrating its strong belief in the Rihanna brand,” LVMH plans to focus on the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin cosmetic lines, as well as the Fenty Savage lingerie brand. Launched in 2018, the Savage x Fenty underwear business will receive $ 115 million through investment firm L Catterton, in which LVMH has a stake. It is reported that the management also has new projects in the plans – perhaps we are talking about a line of sportswear.