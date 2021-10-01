Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 Avengers confirmed

Following the completion of Saga of Infinity, Marvel Studios is slowly confirming the new Avengers lineup in Phase 4 of the MCU.

As the cinematic universe expands into entirely new storytelling territory, the Avengers are expected to maintain their status as a premier superhero team. However, after the fight with Thanos (Josh Brolin), it is unclear who will remain in the group, as half of the original members such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain America (Chris Evans) have dropped out of the franchise.

At the moment, Marvel Studios is silent about their plans for “Avengers 5”, however, have already provided a list of projects until 2023. So far, the focus has been on solo series and films. However, the Avengers are still functioning, and the next “saga”, as confirmed by Kevin Feige, has already begun.

While the solo films focus on specific characters, they also have connections to global history, including clues about the current active members of the Avengers.

DOCTOR STRANGE

After Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) appeared in the 2017 solo comic strip, he joined the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War… He also played an important role in “Final”and will soon collide with the multiverse. So, it makes sense that he’s linked to the new Avengers lineup.

WONG

Also featured in the film by Scott Derrickson Doctor StrangeWong (Benedict Wong) was Strange’s loyal and extremely accomplished fellow sorcerer. The master of the mystical arts is known for his serious approach to things; he is often the voice of reason when Strange is tempted to do something too dangerous or cocky, as seen in the first trailer. Spider-Man: No Way Home… The hero appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the post-credits scene, which set the stage for future adventures.

BRUCE BANNER / HULK

Along with Wong, Shang-Chi, and Katy in the post-credits scene “Shang-Chi” Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is present; this is his first appearance in the MCU since “Avengers: Endgame”… Interestingly, he did not appear in the form of the Smart Hulk, while he left a wound after using the Glove of Infinity. He is one of the three remaining original Avengers, so it makes sense that he is part of the revamped team. The character will appear in the series “She-Hulk”…

CAPTAIN MARVEL

Although Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) was only recently introduced to the MCU, she’s become a big player. With that in mind, it’s only reasonable that she continues to be a part of the Avengers, even if her primary goal is still space. Like Banner, Danvers joined the discussion of the Ten Rings in the post-credits scene. “Shang-Chi”, confirming that Wenwu’s (Tony Leung’s) weapon is not Chituari technology. Although she abruptly left the conversation, it appears she is in contact with her earthly counterparts. Captain Marvel is due to appear in the movie “Marvels”and will be joined by Monica Rambo (Tejona Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

SHAN-CHI

Sumu Liu made his MCU debut and immediately became a member of the Avengers. Promo clip “Shang-Chi” confirmed that the hero has become part of the team. After defeating Wenwu, Wong takes Katy and Shang-Chi to the Sanctum Sanctorum to talk about the Ten Rings that send a signal. This is most likely the basis for Shang-Chi’s central story arc – now that he’s been recruited into a new iteration of the Avengers. As Wong warned, our lives will change, and Banner just said, “Welcome to the circus.”