Matt Damon admitted that his daughter bullied him because of bad roles

Actor Matt Damon, who recently admitted to abandoning the most lucrative contract in the history of cinema, told another hard-hitting story from his biography.

On Mark Maron’s WTF podcast, he shared that his 15-year-old daughter often makes fun of him because of poorly chosen film roles.

For example, she calls the film with his participation “The Great Wall” of 2016 simply “The Wall”, because, in her opinion, there is nothing “great” at all in this picture.

According to the artist himself, he realized that the project would be a disaster even at the production stage – when the Chinese director Zhang Yimou, under pressure from Hollywood investors, changed his original vision of the tape: “This is how catastrophes happen,” Damon described the situation.

A fantastic action movie about the struggle of Ancient China with no less ancient Eastern demons was also scolded for racial stereotypes – in the eyes of the progressive Western public, the white hero of European appearance, saving Asians, looked extremely offensive.

Old man Matt could object to such attacks that even when reading the script, he did not have any offensive associations: “I saw the same plot as in Lawrence of Arabia, Dance with Wolves and Avatar – an outsider enters a new culture, finds value in it, brings some skills from the outside and helps in the struggle, which helps them to change forever. “