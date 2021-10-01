Matt Damon as Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder 2022

Matt Damon has confirmed that he will return as the fake Loki in the 2022 premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder. The upcoming MCU sequel will be Hemsworth’s fourth solo performance as the God of Thunder and Taiki Waititi’s second as a writer and director after skyrocketing the popularity of the Marvel sub-franchise in 2017 with Thor: Ragnarok.

Matt Damon will appear in a future Thor movie

During an interview with Jess Cagle on SiriusXM, where Matt Damon spoke about his upcoming film Stillwater, he was asked about his alleged involvement in an upcoming Marvel film. Admitting that he doesn’t know if the role is secret or not, Damon made it clear that he had repeated his cameo for Thor 4 after being spotted on set.

I don’t know if it’s a secret or not, although everyone already knows about everything. I came there (to Australia – ed.) To film. I think they knew, because the paparazzi took pictures of us in order to understand what exactly we are doing. I repeated the cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I had in the last episode … because Taika (Waititi – ed.) Made us come back again to repeat this joke and improve the scene a little.

– shared Matt Damon.

What is known about Waititi’s film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

It is now known that the director will also return as the voice of Korg along with other characters that were last seen in Avengers: Endgame. Also returning will be the characters Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the newly crowned king of Asgard, and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is expected to wield the hammer like the powerful Thor.



The cast of Thor 4 will be much larger than the previous film, as photos show it will intersect with Guardians of the Galaxy, which is not surprising given how the Endgame ended. Various Sentinel actors have also been spotted on set in Australia, expected to be seen by MCU fans in the new film. It is known that such actors as:

Chris Pratt,

Dave Batista,

Karen Gillan,

Pom Klementieff,

Sean Gunn.

