Matt Damon criticized superhero films

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Matt Damon, Oscar-winning Best Screenplay (with Ben Affleck, wrote the screenplay for Good Will Hunting), said he thinks superhero movies and streaming services are coming soon. will lead to the collapse of the cinema. Damon believes that streaming has caused sales of discs (DVD and Blu-Ray) to fall seriously, meaning the industry has stopped receiving money from such releases. At the same time, in order to compensate for lost profits, the studios had to change their focus from the “home” market to foreign ones. And this, in turn, means that they have to release universal films that will be understandable to everyone and everyone. Such were the superhero movie comics.

Matt Damon in an interview with The Sunday Times:

“To stay in the black, you need to release films that will work in different markets. And if you do such films, you will be faced with the fact that they need to be written in a universal language, without taking into account the cultural characteristics of your home country. This is how the process of popularization began. superheroics. Superhero films understandable to everyone. You immediately know who is bad and who is good. For the film, they will clash three times, but twice you must win the good. “

As a result, as Matt Damon explains, Hollywood studios have begun to produce far fewer films that take into account the local mentality and allow screenwriters to touch on topics that will only “go” in Americans. It is worth noting that the actor has already appeared in a superhero film during his career – he played a cameo role in the Thor: Ragnarok comic strip. And in 2020, it became known that Damon will return in the next part of the Thor: Love and Thunder film series, which will be released in 2022.

In early July, Cannes presented the movie “Quiet Whirlpool” – a crime drama in which Damon played the role of a father trying to get his own daughter out of prison, mistakenly accused of murder. The Cannes audience liked the film directed by Tom McCarthy – at the end of the premiere screening, Matt Damon was given a standing ovation.