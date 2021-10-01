Matt Damon talks about Ocean Friends sequel

14 years have passed since the release of Ocean’s 13 (the third in the series). And although each part of “Ocean Friends” ended as if there would be no sequel, but each time Steven Soderbergh and company managed to come up with a new story, which turned out to be no worse than the previous one. In a recent interview, Matt Damon spoke about the fourth film in the series.

Matt Damon in an interview with SiriusXM:

“Everything depends on the quality of the material. We lost two members of our gang – Bernie (Mac) and Karl (Rainer). This raises the question, what will the film be like without them? To solve this problem, we need a great screenwriter. But in general, with the guys, we are always on On the set, we became close friends and, it seems to me, everyone is ready to return to the set right now. “

Yes, the actor does not give a direct answer to the question of whether to wait for “Ocean 14” in the near future, however, according to him, the whole team is ready to return to their roles, if there is a decent script. With a high degree of probability, Warner Bros. already discussed the quad, but until now no one has given the green light to it. Perhaps, if the audience’s interest in the project is higher, the Hollywood tycoons will still think about implementing the project. Moreover, in 2018, the women’s spin-off of the Ocean’s 8 film series was released: with a budget of $ 70 million, it earned almost $ 300 million at the worldwide box office, that is, it not only paid off, but also brought the studio a profit.