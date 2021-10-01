Media: Emma Watson became close to the son of controversial business tycoon Philip Green

Emma Watson / Brandon Greene

In the personal life of 31-year-old Emma Watson, known for her numerous novels, it seems that changes have been outlined again. Back in the summer, insiders claimed that the star of the films about the young wizard Harry Potter was head over heels in love with 31-year-old Californian businessman Leo Robinton. However, unbeknownst to the press, this relationship of the actress came to an end, and she has already become close to a new boyfriend – the 28-year-old son of the former owner of the Topshop company, which went bankrupt in 2020, Philip Green, Brandon. Green’s family is now worth an estimated $ 2.3 billion.

Emma Watson

Over the past month, the couple have hit reporters’ lenses several times: the last time photographers captured Emma and Brandon disembarking together from a helicopter in Battersea in South London. Along with this, comments from people from the close circle of the actress appear in the press, who claim that the son of the business tycoon has been caring for Emma for several months, and she gladly accepts his signs of attention.

All summer Brandon courted Emma. She likes him, but for now she is trying to keep everything secret, because no one knows that she and Leo broke up. Emma and Brandon spend a lot of time together. He is really kind to her and she enjoys his company. It’s amazing that no one has figured them out before. Brandon and Leo are very similar in appearance. Emma definitely has her type

– Watson’s friend told the Daily Mail portal.

Brandon Green with his mother Tina

At the same time, insiders claim that Emma’s close friends are surprised by her new relationship, because they believe that Emma and Brandon are not suitable for each other. In the past, Greene was famed as a frequenter of all star parties, and his father Philip got into a sex scandal several years ago. In 2018, the British billionaire was bombarded with accusations of sexual harassment, which he, by the way, denied to the last.

Brandon Greene and his sister Chloe, known for their romance with “the world’s most handsome criminal” Jeremy Meeks, have been accustomed to luxury since childhood. Brandon attended a prestigious school in Monaco, where he was under the supervision of teachers and security around the clock. The family usually spent their summer holidays in the luxury resorts of the Mediterranean.

Tina, Philip, Brandon and Chloe Green with Beyoncé

After leaving school, Brandon, like his father, did not go to university, but went to gain experience in doing business in the office of his father’s Topshop company. According to Green’s LinkedIn profile, he has served as COO of Digital Information and Technology at his father’s company Arcadia since 2014.

Chloe, Philip and Brandon Green

In secular circles, Brandon Green is followed by the glory of an enviable groom. In the past, he met with the Belarusian top model Marina Linchuk for several years. There were even rumors in the press that in 2019 Marina gave birth to a daughter from Brandon, but it soon became clear that her father is another person with whom the model began dating after breaking up with Green.

Marina Lynchuk and Brandon Green

Previous relationship of Emma Watson with businessman Leo Robinton lasted about two years. There were even rumors in the press that the couple got engaged, but the actress herself claimed that this was nothing more than an invention of journalists.

The first news from Spletnik was shared by the blogger VickiVale.