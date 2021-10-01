Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused the Queen of indifference

The Dukes of Sussex say they have no regrets about the statements about racism in the royal family, and are confident that Elizabeth II did not respond to their requests for help.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not regret what they told Oprah Winfrey about racism at Buckingham Palace and about the suicidal thoughts of the Duchess of Sussex during her time at the royal court, writes Mail Online.

This is stated in the updated version of the biography of the couple “In Search of Freedom”, written by Omid Scobie and Caroline Durand.

The book, which was first published last year, now details Harry’s return to the UK in April for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and says he bought a one-way ticket as he hoped he could talk to his family directly. , without the participation of staff.

The authors claim that Harry spoke to his brother, Prince William, three times during the visit, had a short chat with his father, Prince Charles, after the church service, and also enjoyed “precious moments” with his grandmother the queen.

In addition, the biography, citing the opinion of the Dukes of Sussex, says that Elizabeth II did not respond to their allegation that one of the older members of the royal family expressed “concern” about the skin color of their unborn child. Moreover, Meghan and Harry object to the monarch’s carefully worded statement following their interview with Oprah Winfrey. It expressed concern about the suffering that Prince Harry and his wife endured, but emphasized that “some memories may be different.”

In general, the Dukes of Sussex argue that high-ranking members of the royal family did not take “responsibility”, which prevented a serious warming in relations.

The updated version of the book will go on sale on August 31, the anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement on the situation in Afghanistan, which journalists have already called a “verbal hodgepodge”. According to them, they are “grief-stricken” and frightened, but they did not specify whether they are going to somehow help the refugees.