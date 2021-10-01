Meir of Easttown with Kate Winslet: Country Detective or Soap Opera?

Stanislav Zelvensky – about the new HBO mini-detective story (in Russia – in Amediatek) from the director of Hunt and screenwriter of Out of the Game. The lead role is played by Kate Winslet, who was last seen in an equally powerful TV role in the drama Mildred Pierce, also with Guy Pearce as partners.

The new HBO detective miniseries for a reason, of course, is called, like the novel by Thomas Hardy or Anthony Trollope. Firstly, the action takes place in Pennsylvania with its thick emigrant background: the main character, Meir, obviously has Irish roots (her daughter is indicatively named Shiwan Shian), and another family that is important for the plot is Scottish. Secondly, “Meir of Easttown” is only half a detective story, and another, no less important, soap opera. In other words, the series is made in a genre that owes most of all to the European novel of the 19th century. At the same time, “Meir” is a rare drama on today’s television based on a completely original script. The author of all seven episodes, Brad Ingelsby is a patriot or, if you like, a poet of his native Pennsylvania and writes about her whenever possible. His texture is in the spirit of the “Deer Hunter”: small towns, blue collars, young veterans, single mothers, household alcoholism, autumn forest – those who have watched Ingelsby’s films will find many rhymes with them in Meir, especially with Woman on Fire. In addition, he is from a basketball family and, following Ben Affleck (“Out of the Game”), sends Kate Winslet under the basket: in high school, her heroine, as it turns out in the pilot, was the star of the team that won the legendary championship.

A quarter of a century later, Meir Shian is an investigator in the provincial Easttown, a town where everyone knows each other, and an ex-husband (David Denman) can accidentally settle with a new bride in a nearby house. Meir herself lives with her mother (Gene Smart, the decoration of the series), her teenage daughter (Anguri Rice) and her little grandson; the father of the latter, the son of Mayr, committed suicide a couple of years ago. Among other numerous and differently related characters, it is worth highlighting the 17-year-old Erin (Kaylee Spany), who, as is customary in these places, already has a one-year-old child, Mair’s best friend named Laurie (Julianne Nicholson), an intelligent new boyfriend the heroine, the writer-teacher (Guy Pearce), and, finally, a moderately quick-witted partner (Evan Peters), who is imposed on her by the district police to help finally uncover the sensational wood grouse – the girl’s disappearance without a trace. This, however, is not the central line of “Meir”, since a fresh corpse appears in the finale of the first episode (for the sake of order, we will keep silent, whose, although this turn can not be called unexpected). Any viewer who sometimes watches detective series will have a lot of associations along the way, and all of them will probably be justified: Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel (“The Hunt”) do not try to look for treasure in the territory that has been trodden along and across, but they drag ideas and plot moves from everywhere. In terms of detail, there are especially many, oddly enough, intersections with Twin Peaks (made, needless to say, in a completely different tone). It is not known how Meir’s investigations will end – the press did not show the final two episodes – but it is unlikely that it will be something sensational. Another thing is that the series, in general, is not about that. Finding the culprit and calm down will not work, since everyone is guilty in one way or another – with the exception of some fragile souls, although among young people there are first-class bastards. The smaller the city, the more spacious the skeleton cabinets … And since everyone is guilty, then everyone is unhappy – Meir, in particular, has such a baggage of injuries that it is not clear how she finds the strength to lace up her shoes in the morning.

But this, fortunately, is not all. The thing is that the author refers to this Easttown, objectively rather unbearable hole, not without tenderness, and he manages to convey a particle of it to us. A huge – central – role in this process belongs, of course, to Winslet, on which a plaid shirt and sweatpants sit – unexpectedly – like a glove. Unkempt, always with beer and chips (there is a funny episode where she finds herself at a formal buffet table), rude Meir does not turn into a caricature country detective thanks to the delicate work of the actress , which finds in her intellect, humor, idealism, and – most importantly – dignity. Especially the heroine succeeds in sarcastic pauses. This is a story about people who are tired, badly beaten and do not see any prospects: after the 25th anniversary of the successful throw of Meir, the hero of Guy Pearce celebrates the 20th anniversary of his only book, and a still quite young (but oldish, and really, for life with his mother) character Peters, succumbing, laments his existential fiasco. What can we say about the victims directly in front of our eyes and their relatives. And in these circumstances, Ingelsby demonstrates sympathy, observation, and even some kind of optimism. “Meir of Easttown” is not God knows what kind of literature, but her heart is, as they say, in the right place. And therefore, from a certain point, it is no longer more interesting who loved whom and who killed whom (by the way, there is also a pop here), but what will happen to the characters further – and this is a sure sign that the series was a success.