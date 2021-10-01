Middleton, Kidman and other stars who regularly use Botox: expert opinion









Few of the stars admit to using Botox. Most repeat how important it is for them to keep their facial expressions alive. However, the eye of an experienced doctor can easily determine the presence of botulinum toxin in the face. Who said that botox is bad?

Scope of Botox

Botox has been widely used in cosmetology since 1989. It is believed that it was from this year that they began to use it to smooth out wrinkles. Before that, botulinum toxin was used in ophthalmology and neurology. Now Botox injections are considered an ordinary and affordable procedure (1 unit costs 390 rubles). But you need to understand that this drug successfully fights only with mimic wrinkles. If deep creases have formed on the face, then Botox will not always be able to smooth them out.

And the scope of Botox, we repeat, is not limited only to cosmetology. You can use the drug as a prophylaxis for hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) in the armpits, palms and feet. Botox is used to smooth out the asymmetry of the eyebrows, as well as to treat spastic lesions of the neck muscles.









© Courtesy: PASSION.RU





Danila Lupin Certified plastic surgeon, member of ROPREH

How the drug works

“When using botulinum toxin, muscle atony and blockage of muscle work occur, that is, the nerve impulse from the nerve endings simply cannot pass into the muscle and it simply does not contract. Due to this, the muscle does not pull the skin along with it and does not collect it into folds. But if already before that the skin had gathered into folds and a certain “hall” (dermal hall) had already formed there, then indeed, working with botulinum toxin, it is very difficult to correct this hall, for this dermal fillers are used to fill the hall and raise it from the inside, then it will not be noticeable. Basically, what is the effect of smoothing wrinkles? Due to the fact that the skin stops shrinking, gradually smoothing. “









© Pexels.com





Which celebrity injects Botox regularly? If you remember, a scandal broke out in the UK some time ago. A doctor at one of the beauty clinics made an advertisement for himself, saying that Kate Middleton was his client. According to the doctor, she does Botox injections, but very moderately, which allows her to maintain lively facial expressions. The palace said that the Duchess did not know the doctor; the advertisement with the face of Prince William’s wife immediately disappeared from the clinic’s website. What will our expert say? Can you determine from the photo whether Kate Middleton, Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellweger, Evelina Bledans, Vera Brezhneva are injecting botulinum toxin? Most of them claim that either they are not familiar with Botox, or they have not used it for a long time, because they do not want to have the effect of a frozen face.

Which of the stars uses botox: an expert opinion

“I can tell right away that all of the above ladies use botulinum toxin. If you look at the photographs, you can see that they all have smooth foreheads, rather limited facial expressions. Pay special attention to Nicole Kidman, she has a very specific look, eyes, she definitely uses botulinum toxin, it changes her look a little. A professional can tell where to pierce botulinum toxin and where not, especially fresh. The Princess of Wales also has a specific look, Evelina Bledans, Renee Zellweger, Nicole Kidman – they all use botulinum toxin. Most of the famous media personalities use it, now there are few of those who do not inject.

Is Botox harmful? I will say this: despite the fact that botulinum toxin paralyzes muscles, the drug is not harmful, it acts locally on a specific muscle and the dosage of botulinum toxin there is so small that it does not have any systemic effect on the body as a whole. Although there are many theories and speculations that, for example, in women who inject botulinum toxin, brain activity decreases, but this is all a myth.

Botox lasts 4 to 6 months, according to the manufacturer. And if we talk about dysport (also a popular drug), then from 3 to 5 months. Accordingly, botulinum toxin can be injected 2-3 times a year. More often it makes no sense, because even with very active facial expressions, the effect of botulinum toxin should be maintained for up to 3 months. “

Photo: globallook, instagram

