Miley Cyrus promised to be good at Gwen Stefani’s wedding

Gwen Stefani recently praised Miley Cyrus’s performance on NPR Music on her Twitter and called her talented. Seeing Gwen’s comment, Miley was delighted and offered Stephanie to be the singer at her wedding to Blake Shelton. “When my characters tweet about me, I get turned on. And more: Blake, Gwen, I’m ready to sing at your wedding! I promise I’ll do my best. Or worse. As you wish, this is your special day. I love both of you almost as much as you love each other, “- said Cyrus to Stephanie. To which Gwen replied, “Thank you, honey.”

In late autumn, musician Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen. Now the couple is waiting for the right moment for the wedding. According to Stephanie, the situation with the coronavirus does not allow them to hold even a modest ceremony with a small number of guests, as the couple’s older relatives still fear infection. But lovers have time to properly prepare for an important event. For example, Blake recently admitted that he wants to lose weight to match his beautiful bride.

“I adjusted all the mirrors in the house, hung them at an angle. Now, when you look at them, it looks like you are taking a selfie from above. Because I just can’t look at myself anymore, ”the musician shared in an interview and promised to lose at least 5 kilograms for the wedding.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova