“Mironova and Nigmatullina will go to the World Cup directly”

The head of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), Viktor Maygurov, said that Svetlana Mironova and Ulyana Nigmatullina (Kaisheva) will qualify for the first stages of the 2021/22 World Cup directly as athletes who entered the top 20 of last year’s world rankings.

On Thursday, a meeting of the RBU Board was held, one of the agenda items of which was the selection criteria for the national team for the first stages of the World Cup and the IBU Cup.

“Today we once again listened to the opinion of senior coaches, and as a result, the SBR board slightly adjusted the recommendations of the coaching council, adopted during the Russian summer championship in Tyumen.

If force majeure does not happen, those who were in the top 20 of last year’s world rankings will go directly to the World Cup – Svetlana Mironova and Ulyana Nigmatullina.

Three athletes will be selected according to the decision of the coaches and one more – according to the results of control trainings.

Also, after listening to the senior coach’s opinion, the board agreed to select four IBU Cup competitors by coaching decision and two more by test training.

Let me remind you that the coaching council voted for the “2 + 4” scheme. I consider this adjustment important, firstly, because the collegial opinion of the coaches who have been working with the team since May is more objective than the results of a couple of separate starts.

And, secondly, today we need to think about the future, about the next Olympic cycle. History shows that at qualifying competitions, an experienced athlete, as a rule, beats the youth due to a more accurate eyeliner, but it is not at all a fact that his results will then go up, “the SBR press service quotes Maygurov.

The head of the RBU also noted that nothing has changed in the selection criteria for the World Cup in the men’s team. Control trainings of the Russian women’s national team will be held in Tyumen, the men’s – in Khanty-Mansiysk.