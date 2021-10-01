Mistakes of Russian goalkeepers in European competition – goal of “Napoli” Maksimenko and goal of “Lazio” Guilherme in the Europa League – photo, video, review of matches “Napoli” – “Spartak” 2: 3 and “Lazio” – “Lokomotiv” 2: 0 – 30 September 2021

Spartak and Lokomotiv started their campaigns in the Europa League diametrically opposite. The red-whites absurdly lost to the Polish Legia at home in the first round, the red-greens managed to snatch a draw with the powerful Marseille.

In the second round, the Moscow teams went to travel to Italy: Spartak went to Naples to Napoli, Lokomotiv went to Rome to Lazio. And both of these games, in addition to the Italian location, were united by another fact – the mistakes of our goalkeepers.

For Spartak, the match against Napoli began with a disaster – Oleksandr Maksimenko made a mistake at the 10th second when playing at the exit. The young goalkeeper failed to pick up the ball and carried it straight to Elif Elmas, who shot the goal.

Despite this curiosity, Spartak still won 3: 2.

Lokomotiv also conceded a quick goal, but not at the 11th second, but at the 13th minute. Marinato Guilherme did not react to Basic’s not very strong head blow. And on the 38th, Lazio doubled the lead after Guilherme’s hesitant corner play – the ball went right at his fingertips. Although here claims can also be made to the defenders who left the opponent alone in the goalkeeper’s room.

Premier match

Lazio confidently brought the match to a 2-0 victory.

Will Guilherme’s uncertain play affect the coaching staff of Valery Karpin, who had previously relied on the Lokomotiv goalkeeper? In October, the Russian national team will have the most important qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup against Slovakia and Slovenia.