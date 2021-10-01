Mossakovsky about leaving Match TV: “I felt that I was buried in a wall. Nobody called to Okko “- Football

Former Match TV commentator, creative director of the Cyprus club Paphos Mikhail Mossakovsky commented on his departure from the channel.

– Can you explain why you left Match TV?

– In fact, everything is very simple. 16 years is quite a lot, and in order to develop confidently, it was probably necessary to change something in life.

I felt that at some point I had already bumped into the wall. It is clear that the development was all the same, but it was not as rapid as it could have been if I had not changed the sphere.

– You could develop by changing the channel, for example.

– What channel are you talking about?

– Okko.

– And do the same plus or minus, right? No, that might be interesting. But nobody called me to Okko. If the proposal came, I would, of course, consider it. But globally, I would be invited to Okko to do similar things that I did at the “Match”.

I decided for myself that if I change the field of activity, try myself in something new, it can give me more in terms of experience. And I can feel it now. I think that during the month and a half that I have been working on Paphos, I have gained globally, perhaps, more experience than in the last six months or a year of working on television.

– From “Match” either go to competitors, or with a scandal. And you left very carefully.

– Here there was no longer a desire to leave an alternate airfield, but to really say goodbye amicably – this is my life, 16 years old. My years at Match are wonderful, I am very grateful to the channel, I was happy.

It’s like family life – when the spouses go their separate ways. I have never disagreed, but this analogy is appropriate. You can leave with mutual accusations, or you can be grateful for the good that happened.

I am very grateful to “Match” and “NTV-Plus”. It was important for me to part in an amicable way. And my feeling of gratitude prevailed over the claims that accumulate during the work, – said Mossakovsky.