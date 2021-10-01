Music has connected us: 5 great tandems of directors and composers | Cinema

Collaborations: 18

A passionate lover of macabre, mysticism and gothic plots, Tim Burton did not have to look for a composer-colleague for a long time. Shortly after starting his career, his first collaboration with Danny Elfman was Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985). For Elfman, who until then wrote music only for the musical of his brother Richard, this film was his debut in a big cinema. Even then, in the work of the composer and, at the same time, a member of the rock group Oingo Boingo, eccentricity, mysticism and grotesque were traced – just what Burton needed.

Elfman wrote music for all of Burton’s cult films – Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland and others. The collaboration of the director and composer continues to this day – their last joint work was the film adaptation of the cartoon “Dumbo”.

Surprisingly, neither Burton nor Elfman ever received the accolades they deserved from the Academy. The composer was nominated for an Oscar four times, and only one of them was for his work with Burton (Big Fish). True, this can hardly be considered a true assessment of their long-term creative union. The audience’s interest and love are much more important, and this tandem is in abundance.

Collaborations: 14

The fateful meeting between David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti took place on the set of Blue Velvet (1986). The surrealist director liked working with the composer so much that henceforth he filmed all his films and series only with his participation. Their fruitful creative union gave the world “A Simple Story”, “Mulholland Drive” and “Lost Highway” and very quickly grew into a friendship. Lynch could come to Badalamenti’s home, describe his own idea and ask him to play a few notes. More often than not, it was these developments that became the soundtrack for films.

This is how the legendary music for the TV series “Twin Peaks” appeared. In one of his interviews, Badalamenti admitted that the main musical theme of the series was born when only the mood of the future project and some of its episodes were in Lynch’s head. Hearing the melody played by the composer, Lynch exclaimed: “Angelo, you have caught this mood, and now I see what this television series will be, thanks to your music.”

Badalamenti has also taken part in the work on Lynch’s short films, and their last joint project to date is the third season of Twin Peaks.

Collaboration: 30

Spielberg and Williams are living incarnations of the epithet “legendary.” John Williams, who was already a significant figure in the industry, first worked with Spielberg in 1974, writing the music for the drama The Sugarland Express. But most viewers will remember their second work together – the thriller “Jaws” (1975), which opened the era of summer blockbusters.

The frightening symphonic theme from the tape shocked the audience almost in the same way as Bernard Herrmann’s music to Hitchcock’s Psycho – it was simply impossible to distance oneself from the inexorably approaching danger. For the soundtrack to “Jaws” Williams received an Oscar, of which the composer had five in his entire career with a record 52 nominations), universal recognition and, probably, a life contract with Steven Spielberg.

Their close cooperation continues to this day, for over 45 years. At one of the commemorations of the composer, Spielberg said: “Without John Williams, neither motorcycles, nor brooms in Quidditch matches, nor people in red raincoats fly. No Force, dinosaurs don’t walk on Earth. We are not surprised, we do not cry, we do not believe. “

Indeed, Williams’ magical soundtracks for Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Saving Private Ryan and other Spielberg films have become not only classics, but also the soundtrack to the cinema, recognizable all over the world.

Collaborations: 12

Alexander Zatsepin, Natalia Selezneva and Leonid Gaidai

In Soviet cinema, several tandems could compete for the title of the brightest creative union at once – Eduard Artemiev and Nikita Mikhalkov, Veniamin Dorman and Mikael Tariverdiev, Sergei Bondarchuk and Vyacheslav Ovchinnikov, Georgy Danelia and Gia Kancheli and others. But the most memorable pictures for the Soviet and Russian viewers were created by Leonid Gaidai and Alexander Zatsepin.

Working on “Moonshiners”, Gaidai several times came into confrontation with the composer Nikita Bogoslovsky, so he decided to entrust the music for the next films to another author and he was right. At first, the director was skeptical about Zatsepin’s work, but after the very first experience of cooperation, he realized that he was wrong. Starting with Operation Y and other adventures of Shurik, Zatsepin invariably became the composer of every Gaidai comedy.

It is still difficult to imagine the houses of Russians on New Year’s Eve without original and perky music from “Prisoner of the Caucasus”, “The Diamond Hand” or “Ivan Vasilyevich …” This is perhaps the best reward for their authors.

Collaborations: 16

Even before meeting Federico Fellini, the Italian Nino Rota wrote music for many films and was popular in his homeland. Everything changed in 1952, when the director invited a talented composer to work on the film The White Sheikh. Having received a lively, life-giving soundtrack, Fellini could no longer do without the help of a new friend in future projects.

For 25 years of collaboration, the tandem has created 16 films, each containing colorful, rhythmic and Italian-inspired music by the composer. Melodies by Nino Rota acted as an important instrument of drama and literally painted Fellini’s black and white canvases. It was after working with the great director that the whole world started talking about the composer, and a few years later he collaborated with Luchino Visconti, Franco Zeffirelli and Francis Ford Coppola, writing for the latter the cult soundtrack to The Godfather.

Italian cinema is, in principle, famous for its great creative tandems. In addition to Nino Rota’s melodies to Federico Fellini’s tapes, it is impossible to forget about the music of Ennio Morricone, who most often worked with directors Sergio Leone and Giuseppe Tornatore. The composer who left in 2020 made a significant contribution to the development of Italian and world cinema.