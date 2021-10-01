“My sister”: star of “Friends” Jennifer Aniston confessed to a relationship with “Legally Blonde” Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston has been familiar to many since childhood. Who among us has not watched the series Friends, did not worry about the fate of Rachel Green, whose role was played by this particular actress. Jennifer is now a successful actress, filmmaker and producer. She is currently discussing the creation of the second season of The morning show. For this, she met with her friend, actress Reese Witherspoon, who is helping Aniston in the creation of the project.

Jennifer announced this on her Instagram. “My sister, friend, great partner, co-writer @reesewitherspoon and I are talking about creating season 2 @themorningshow in the middle of a pandemic. Thanks @nytimes (@ sarahlyall33) for this conversation. We are grateful to our team and this team for their hard work, sensitivity and commitment to tell this story with care and safely shoot it. We’ve learned so much. @themorningshow @appletv “ – Aniston wrote.

Post of the actress, screen Instagram jenniferaniston

The photo, which illustrates the news, shows Jennifer hugging Reese Witherspoon by the shoulders. The photo was taken on a white background, which significantly brightens the photo, the girls have light makeup. The photo is designed in a gentle style.

“I love you girls so much and this is a show!” “Both are gorgeous!” “Anything with this duo and I’m in! Can’t wait to watch.” – commentators write under the post.

