Napoli – Spartak – 2: 3, September 30, 2021: analysis of the match, key factors behind Spartak’s victory in Italy

“Spartak” is lucky that “Napoli” was left with ten men so early – this is an absolutely true argument. But I would expand it a little. Spartak was lucky that due to the removal Luciano Spalletti radically rebuilt the game in all phases and abandoned the key aspects that stumped the red and white in the first half.





1. The dramatically changed style of play of Napoli

Before the break, “Napoli” showed a very decent positional structure, created a “3 v 2” advantage in the middle (Umyarov and Litvinov consistently did not have time), tapped and shifted the lines of “Spartak”, after which there were either passes behind the back, or diagonal transfers to the high-powered right-back Di Lorenzo. Ayrton it was difficult to control the opponent, the central defenders also did not act synchronously enough, so both of Napoli’s maneuvers took place over and over again.

In defense, the Italians pressed on high pressure, they almost did not sit in the middle block, and therefore, for example, the share of long passes from Spartak in the starting 15 minutes reached as much as 20% (later it fell to 8%, and in some segments it was 4%). With the overall accuracy of the transmissions, about the same thing happened: shortly before the removal, in the period from the 16th to the 30th minute, it was 67%, and then it soared to 90%.

The red card radically changed Napoli’s style of play. Immediately after the break, the team: a) stopped pressing, rolled back in a 4-4-1 pattern, and allowed the opponent to possess the ball. Even Gigot I was able to calmly enter the center of the field after the break and start attacks; b) the positional structure in the final third, which caused problems for Spartak, also disappeared: Insigne was replaced in the first half (namely, he was smartly working with the ball in the left half-flank), Di Lorenzo moved to the left flank, where he became not so dangerous anymore, diagonal translations are gone; c) It became much easier for Spartak to put pressure on Napoli with the same free kicks, the central defenders boldly ran after the opponents with medium passes from the goalkeeper. In fact, the Italians have ceased to come out ahead through control.

To summarize, in games with some opponents, even playing the majority does little from a strategic point of view (for example, if you hack a radically planted bus). But on teams with style claims, red cards can hit very hard. Minus one footballer in the phase of playing the ball, minus one footballer in the stage of pressing – this is very sensitive if you do not know how to react correctly. Spalletti made a banal and common decision, but it only made life easier for Spartak. The red and white gained the ball, and with it, confidence.





2. Domination of “Spartak” on the right flank

On the right side of the field at “Spartak” Bakaev and Moses – two players with bright individual qualities. Team dominance Vitoria in this zone began just after the removal. Firstly, both players themselves began to aggressively and boldly work with the ball, and secondly, Moses began to gain more freedom. Napoli played 4-4-1 without pressure – in such a default formation, it is difficult to control someone else’s wide 5-X-X formation in the event of a reversal of the attack.

Moses, without a doubt, had the best game of the season. On his account – 7 strokes (6 successful), 3 races with the ball, earned removal, a pass to the first goal, a total of 6 crosses and 5 touches in someone else’s penalty area. But I would also highlight something else: in the first half, he helped the defense a lot, removed two serves from the far post, ran steadily and refined. Only in the end at 3: 1 Moses for some reason turned off and did not narrow the space in the center of the penalty area – apparently, by that time he had already specifically eaten and lost concentration.

Bakaev also looked solid – he took the ball out of difficult situations due to dribbling (4 successful dribbles), did not shy away from the fight, showed decent reliability for himself in handling the ball, gave 8 passes to the penalty area (4 accurate). Due to the game of two players, “Spartak” made a difference in this zone and forced “Napoli” to squeeze in.

3. A very decent game of a pair of defensive midfielders

At first, it was very difficult for Litvinov and Umyarov, Napoli tormented their zone by creating a numerical majority, and after diagonal throws behind the back, both defenders could not keep up with the second pace due to their initially high location. The Italians could score at least twice from the rebound zone.

But in the second half, when the defensive tasks of Litvinov and Umyarov were not control of space during alien positional attacks, but aggressive pursuits in the pressure phase, they began to look much better. And the same interception by Umyarov before the third goal – a natural event for which there were prerequisites – Nail spent the entire second half great. Although, how confidently he then brought the ball forward, removing the opponent on the backswing, was a pleasant surprise.

From the point of view of playing with the ball, Umyarov and Litvinov are also great fellows. Litvinov generally became the best in ball promotion: 7 accurate passes with a promotion from 7 attempts, 10 passes to the final third (9 accurate), the most luxurious overall passing accuracy of 96% (45 out of 47). The speed of decisions, clear transmissions forward between the lines (some Ruslan cut off 5-6 opponents), reliability and minimization of losses – this is exactly what is required from a classy defensive midfielder. Litvinov met these criteria in Italy.

4. Efficiency (finally!) Promes

Promesa on many resources he was recognized as the best player of the match thanks to his double. Quincy took part in all three goals – before the second ball, he famously and very timely rolled Ayrton on the move. As with Moses, it was the best match of the new season for Promes. He showed very high involvement, maximum efficiency (two hits – two goals), gave 4 assists to hit (!) And scored 0.67 xG + 0.41 xA.

If Quincy had such a realization throughout the season, Spartak would be as close as possible to the top three.





5. Effective replacements

Everybody laughs at the dive Sobolev after his inaccurate headbutt, but the appearance of the textured striker also strengthened Spartak and allowed him to push Napoli to the goal. Alexander became the addressee for the passes from the depth of field, took the ball, put his back, deployed attacks to the right on Moses. Due to this algorithm, for example, the Nigerian was brought to an excellent position at the beginning of the second half – followed by a cross, a rebound, and the ball leaving for a corner. And Spartak scored from a corner.

The supermoment with the unsuccessful head shot by Sobolev also took place after the preliminary game of the striker with his back to the other’s goal – he stopped the ball after the throw from Jikia, gave to Moses and dashed into the center of the penalty area. However, Sobolev’s exit in any case after the injury Ponce was an inevitable and uncontested scenario. Whereas with Ignatov Vitoria risked – but the risk was fully justified. The fact is that all the players who appeared on the field strengthened the game, including Lomovitsky, who could have time to score an assist.

6. Operating time at corner

I would like to put the corners in a separate item, because after one of them Spartak equalized the score, and in general the red-and-white also looked solid on the standards.

“Napoli” defends itself by the zonal principle, where the first line clearly plays on the ball, and a couple of people from the second can prevent the opponents from scattering. Therefore, “Spartak” tried to preliminarily displace other people’s lines at the expense of the drawing. The Italians sent only one player to the corner flag (the second resorted later after the development of the attack), and Bakaev with Promes (or Moses with Promes) played the majority.

Then “Napoli” began to send two players to the corner flag – and “Spartak” began to simply serve.

But in the episode with a goal, the red and white used a quick play. The Italians hesitated, came running late and already “in the rush”, Bakaev took Malqui, and Moses easily rocked one to one Politano… The lumbago did not work out, but a double ricochet helped.

Then it got even more interesting. “Napoli” continued to maintain the structure of the defense in the first line, while in the second the team had fewer players: two were pulled out for a possible rally. Spartak began to use blocks – Kofrie held back Fabiano Ruiza (the only one who got in the way), Gigot fled without hindrance. In the 73rd minute, the Frenchman struck from a dangerous point – the first line did not take off the ball

The next corner is the same story. Napoli takes away Elmas from the selection and orients him against Ignatov, but Gigot and Kofrie again “2 in 1” against Ruiz. Kofrie unobtrusively blocks, Gigot jumps out powerfully and hits.

That is, even with the standards, the removal worsened the structure of “Napoli”, “Spartak” used it – and Spalletti did not find an optimal solution.

Summary

Undoubtedly, the removal radically influenced the game pattern – I don’t want to argue that Spartak would have lost the match in equal squads, but the red-whites’ chances of success in the first 25 minutes really seemed scanty.

Further, the excessive pragmatism of Spalletti (he was scared and completely abandoned his game), as well as the worthy reaction of Spartak, affected. I am convinced that one of the main reasons for the failures of Vitoria’s team at the start of the season was precisely psychological problems, especially in terms of the game, she lost only twice – to Benfica, and in other cases it was at least equal football.

This victory should help Spartak finally believe in themselves. Still, not everyone would have beaten Napoli even in the 11 vs 10 format.

Used data from Wyscout and graphical tool Tactic Lite.