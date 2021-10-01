Navka made a laughing stock of herself by copying J.Lo

The 46-year-old sportswoman has recently opted for elegant looks that emphasize femininity and sexuality.

Thanks to her beautiful figure, Tatiana can experiment with outfits as much as she wants. Both mini and maxi suit her, and even tight knitwear looks perfect. But Tatiana should be more careful when experimenting with makeup.

The recently celebrated figure skater showed off her makeup on her Instagram, which she took inspiration from while looking at J.Lo. The result was a radiant skin effect, expressive eyes and crisp cheekbones.

But it all went wrong. Either the makeup artist was mistaken, or the light was poorly set, but, according to the subscribers, Navka made herself a laughing stock, copying J.Lo.

“Oh, retired mermaid. It should be a shame to look so bad with that kind of money! ” With such money and status – a shame “,” I got old “,” Up to Jennifer, like on a cart to the moon! “, – noted the commentators.

Surely, such remarks are very offensive to hear, especially if it is not your fault. The fact is that, according to the expert, this makeup is very different from the one that they wanted to copy with Jennifer Lopez. Especially for the PopCornNews portal, make-up artist Angelina Obraztsova explained the mistakes:

“Makeups are somewhat different in textures and shades. If Jay Lo’s tonal base is more moisturizing, a more satin effect is “read”, then Tatyana Navka’s matte top of the foundation can be noted. In eye makeup, the shades of the shadows are similar, but still the palettes differ in temperature and color. Jay Lo has brown, green, beige shades in the cold tones in her eyes, Tatyana Navka has no green shades, and the eyeshadow palette is warmer. False eyelashes and dyed upper and lower eyelids make J.Lo’s makeup look more expressive than Navka’s. Lip makeup is also different in color and effect. In one case, a moisturized effect, a translucent texture, the color is beige, but the tone is colder, in the other – matte, the tone is warmer, the texture is denser. “

So the point is, perhaps, not at all in the model, but in those who did this makeup or photographed it.

Author: Maksakova Yana Olga Tarantina