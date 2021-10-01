Netflix sets release date for black comedy starring DiCaprio

The streaming company has decided on high-profile premieres, setting them for the holiday dates.

The thriller Army of Thieves, a prequel to Army of the Dead by Zach Snyder, will be available to Netflix subscribers from October 29 (Halloween weekend), and the black comedy Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence December 24, Christmas Eve.

A couple of weeks ago, the first teaser of the comedy hit the Net. In the 27-second video, several Hollywood stars flashed at once. Leo’s fans await this upcoming exclusive for director Adam McKay (2015) from Netflix.

In the story, two astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a huge comet is approaching the Earth. Scientists are trying to inform the whole world about the possible end of the world, but only ridicule and distrust await them.

The teaser shows DiCaprio breathing heavily as he tries to cope with his panic before meeting the US President (Meryl Streep). During the meeting, the president’s son and also the head of the administration (Jonah Hill) in a joking manner tells the scientist that this breathing pisses him off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXo3rWPLMkY

In addition to the stars appearing in the teaser, the cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Timothy Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis and Ron Perlman.

Author: Ekaterina Dorodnykh