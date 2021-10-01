New crash: TikTok goes crazy for sexy Harry Potter doppelganger

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter / Felix Lalo

In ordinary life, 25-year-old Felix Lalo bears little resemblance to the cult character of the Harry Potter wizard-boy franchise. However, as soon as a young man puts on round glasses, draws a fake scar on his forehead and changes into the uniform of Hogwarts school students, he is literally indistinguishable from the protagonist of the saga based on J.K. Rowling’s books.

Felix Lalo

This resemblance to Felix, who is from France, only recently realized. In quarantine, he became interested in reading books and watching films about Harry Potter, and then decided to try to shoot short videos on TikTok in the image of the main character (played by Daniel Radcliffe in the saga). Suddenly, this content became popular, and Lalo instantly acquired the status of a real star of the youth social network: at the moment, more than 1.3 million people have subscribed to his page.

I got to know the Harry Potter universe quite late. I read the first book about the little wizard as a child, and years later I finally appreciated the whole series. Then this story played with new colors for me. Let’s add here imprisonment at home due to quarantine, and now I’m sitting on TikTok and filming videos about my double,

– said Felix.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter



Felix Lalo





In her videos, Lalo deliberately sexualizes the image of a character familiar to many from childhood: she appears in the frame in half-open shirts, strokes herself on the body with a magic wand, looks enticingly at the camera and scratches his beard. Most of the videos demonstrate his incredible transformation from an ordinary guy into a double of Harry, on others Felix fantasizes how Potter would look if he studied not in Gryffindor, but in Slytherin.

@felixir_ 700,000 followers! THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart, truly ## harrypotter ## foryoupage ## fyp ## viral ## pourtoi ## foryou ## tiktok ## trend ## pottertok bad romance – favsoundds

@felixir_ Class dismissed … Time to play Had to re-upload, TikTok took it down //. ## foryoupage ## fyp ## pottertok ## viral ## slytherin ## potterhead ## pourtoi Goodbye (feat. Lyse) [Slow Version] – Feder

Tiktokers, in turn, simply squeak with delight and are already calling Felix a new beauty. Lalo himself does not miss the opportunity in this way to attract the attention of the audience to his main work in life – music. In ordinary life, Felix plays in a group, which he gladly talks about on his Facebook page. There is not a single reminder of his resemblance to Harry Potter, but there are many videos in which Lalo soulfully performs songs with a guitar.

Felix Lalo

@felixir_ When Ginny wants to meet in the Room of Requirement ## harrypotter ## foryoupage ## fyp ## pourtoi ## viral ## potterhead ## foryou ## hogwarts ## tiktok ## trend original sound – Ｓｔａｙ ｈｙｄｒａｔｅｄ 緯 俺 な

@felixir_ Harry Potter will see you now ## harrypotter ## foryoupage ## fyp ## hogwarts ## viral ## tiktok ## potterhead ## trend ## gryffindor ## pourtoi ## foryou ## nerdtrap Nerd Trap – Roary !!