New cryptocurrency may become more expensive than Ethereum

Polygon (MATIC) surpassed Ethereum in the number of active addresses on the blockchain per day (351,000 versus 324,000). A record indicator in the history of the project was recorded on September 27. The main ideologist of the platform, Mikhailo Bjelic, wrote about this on Twitter yesterday.

The founder of Polygon promised not to stop there and bring the project to a radically new level.

“This is just the beginning,” the top manager promised.

Another huge milestone for @ 0xPolygon! 🔥 We eclipsed Ethereum L1 in daily active addresses for the first time! This is just the beginning. We are working round the clock to improve our tech, strengthen our ecosystem and increase adoption. Let’s bring the world to Ethereum! 💫 pic.twitter.com/K4sAF1y3LT – Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) September 29, 2021

Basic information about Polygon

Founded in 2017, the project, which was originally named MATIC, positions itself as a platform “aimed at scaling and developing the Ethereum infrastructure.”

The protocol is geared towards interacting with Ethereum-backed blockchains, thereby increasing the throughput of the chain and offering lower fees to wallet owners.

The largest growth in the MATIC token (Polygon) was recorded in May of this year (+ 118% / month and + 8500% / year). The reason is the news about the inclusion of the coin in the investment portfolio of the owner of the NBA basketball club “Dallas Mavericks” and the successful cryptocurrency trader Mark Cuban, who in the first months of this year called “Ethereum very close to the real currency.” The exact number of “polygons” bought by the billionaire was not named, but the previously mentioned Bjelic called the volume of investments “very significant”.

At the same time, the crypto capitalization for the first time in history reached $ 1 billion, and the index of active addresses increased to 28,900 (+21,400 compared to May 2020). The strengthening of the “polygon” took place at the time of the collapse of bitcoin and the vast majority of digital currencies.

– Players are unwilling to pay $ 10 commissions per trade, so the demand for Polygon and similar projects with low commissions will continue to grow. The only threat is the transfer of Ethereum to proof-of-stake, but this process, according to the assurances of Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, will begin no earlier than 2022 and will drag on for about 6 years. During this time, the colossal difference in speed and commissions will increase the popularity of Polygon / MATIC and the influx of new participants into the project, – Martin Petkov from the StormGain analytical group noted earlier.

In the morning hours of Thursday, Polygon continues to demonstrate positive dynamics. The MATIC token rate reached $ 1.10800 by 11:53 Moscow time (+ $ 0.01300 or + 1.19% in percentage terms).

