New romance? Tom Cruise appeared at Wimbledon with a charming brunette

Age has not been a hindrance to love relationships for a long time, and world celebrities do well into their hands – younger devotees are beginning to look at them with reverence.









Tom Cruise





Tom Cruise belongs to the old-school handsome actors like Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney and others. These men are loved by women all over the world and, probably, everyone can forgive them too. Therefore, the news that Tom Cruise was spotted with an actress 20 years younger than him did not surprise many – but saddened many.

The star of the Mission: Impossible film series appeared at Wimbledon with her colleague Hayley Atwell. It was rumored that the romance between the actors began just during the filming process of the seventh part of the tape about agent Ethan Hunt. But if earlier there were only guesses, now there are serious reasons to believe that celebrities are still in a romantic relationship – they took pictures together and cooed in the stands of the stadium.

“Isolation and all the difficulties associated with it brought them closer together, and they became practically inseparable. They are noticed together not only on the set, but also near his (Tom’s) hotel in London. They get along well, they both seem very happy, “- said the insider.









Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell





Interestingly, some fans saw in Hayley Atwell the ex-wife of Tom Cruise – Katie Holmes. Allegedly, the actresses have similar facial features (this is especially evident in the photo of Hayley in sunglasses), the same hair color and body parameters. In contrast to this opinion, other fans remind that 9 years have passed since the separation of the stars, which means that Tom has long turned this page of his life.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise





Recall that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have been dating since 2004. Since the Hollywood handsome man is an adherent of the Church of Scientology, the actress also had to undergo the initiation ceremony (he, in turn, was inspired by the example of his first wife). Subsequently, the religious issue finally quarreled the spouses: Katie wanted to become a Catholic again and raise her daughter Suri in this faith, but Tom was relentless. After high-profile scandals and showdowns with lawyers, Holmes deprived Cruise of the opportunity to raise a child because of the negative influence on her.









