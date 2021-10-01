New trailer for “West Side Story” by Spielberg about two lovers from warring gangs released

West Side Story is the story of Romeo and Juliet taken to the streets of 1950s Manhattan. Tony and Maria fall in love, despite the fact that they belong to warring youth groups.

The second trailer for the adaptation of the Broadway production based on Romeo and Juliet, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, has appeared online. The musical will be released on December 10, 2021.

The lovers were played by Ansel Elgort, known for Baby Drive, and singer Rachel Zegler, for whom this role will be her debut. In the summer, she landed the role of Snow White in the new Disney remake.

The film also stars Mike Feist, Ariana DeBos and David Alvarez. Tony Kushner wrote the script for the film based on the play by William Shakespeare. The picture was produced by Amblin Entertainment.

Now Steven Spielberg, along with brothers Matt and Ross Duffer,

known as the creators of Stranger Things, is working on the adaptation of Stephen King’s Talisman, which he co-wrote with Peter Straub. Stranger Things executive producer Curtis Gwynn will be the showrunner and screenwriter for the episode adaptation.