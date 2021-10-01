New “Walker” and the return of Nicolas Cage: which TV series to watch in January

Yaroslav Zabaluev

For BBC

January 1, 2021

Photo author, Science Photo Library

A reboot of Tough Walker, The Avengers, on vacation, the story of mate with Nicholas Cage and other TV shows that will surely fill the gaps in the box office in January.

Wanda / Vision. January 15, Disney +

Disney and Marvel are in a hurry to help those who are ready to climb the wall from the lack of spectacular blockbusters, at least on the home (given the circumstances) screen. Of course, no one imagined that the final part of “The Avengers”, despite the atmosphere of the last “goodbye”, will really be the last. The Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a new, already fourth, circle, and the first participants in the new superhero round dance will be Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision.

These two (played by Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen) are some of the most powerful of the Avengers. Wanda can change reality, and Vision has superhuman intelligence and can change the density of his own body in order to fly and pass through walls. It is all the more surprising that the six-episode series does not promise any special action yet. On the contrary, its creators say they wanted to make a tribute to the classics of American TV shows from black and white classics to Friends and Studio 30.

“Wanda / Vision” starts as a typical sitcom about downtown honeymooners, but will gradually change beyond recognition in accordance with the abilities of the heroes. Mutations in settings and genres promise total unpredictability, and Disney + made The Mandalorian who actually saved the Star Wars universe gives the show a fair amount of credit.

Guardians. January 3, BBC America

From the very moment when the writer Terry Pratchett came up with his series “Discworld”, his books every now and then ask for the screen. The film adaptation of “Good Omens” with Neil Gaiman (the action of which, however, takes place in our universe) was released only last year after several years of ordeals. Now the time has come for “Guardians”, whose path to the viewer also took almost a decade.

We are talking here about the lookouts of the Discworld capital of Ankh-Morpork. In this city, as is the case with capitals, all possible races and the most sophisticated rogues live. They are supervised by guards led by Captain Vimes (Richard Dormer).

The creators characterize the series as a punk-rock-thriller and with punk-rock, apparently, they managed to sort it out a bit. A number of Pratchett’s characters dropped out of the narrative, others changed their gender. The heirs and relatives of the writer have already expressed their indignation, but the audience, perhaps, should not be embarrassed by it. Punk rock seems to be exactly what it takes to kick off the roaring twenties of the new millennium.

It is a sin. January, HBO Max

In 2005, screenwriter Russell T. Davis gracefully relaunched Doctor Who, then wrote A Purely English Scandal and The Years, the best dystopia of recent years. In 2015, Davis, openly gay, began developing a project tentatively titled Boys, which tells the story of the life of the gay community in London in the early eighties, during the AIDS epidemic.

The writer calls the series, which changed its title to “This Is A Sin” during production (after the song by Pet Shop Boys), the most elaborate he has ever done. Considering the past merits of the author, there is no doubt about it. Especially considering the participation of two more British gay icons – Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry, who played important roles in the film.

The plot revolves around the fate of the young Richie Tozer, who moved to London in 1981, the year AIDS was first diagnosed. Richie was played by another LGBT activist, the leader of the Years & Years group, Ollie Alexandre. Knowing Davis, you can expect first-class drama, thoughtful characters and a real immersion in the terrible and beautiful era of his youth from the series.

Cool Walker. January 21, CW

Texas Ranger Cordell Walker returns to his native Austin after two years undercover. Here two children are waiting for him, an investigation into the death of his wife, the establishment of relations with relatives and, of course, a showdown with fierce southern bandits.

In principle, for anyone over thirty, no additional words are needed here, since we are facing the restart of the most important series of the nineties – “Cool Walker: Texas Justice” with Chuck Norris. This series lasted eight years and two hundred episodes, there were episodes filmed in different genres, up to bold flashbacks during the time of the Wild West.

Now the CW channel has decided to put the story in a new way: Walker was played by Jared Padalecki from “Supernatural”, and his partner was given the heroine Lindsay Morgan, one of the first female rangers in Texas. Of course, we are most interested in whether Norris will appear on the screen – at least in a cameo.

History of swear words. January 5, Netflix

Nicolas Cage has repeatedly lost confidence and just as easily regained the love of the audience. The last time he did it was thanks to his energetic work on the psychedelic horror film Mandy. This year, the actor decided to recall his remarkable (without any sarcasm) comic talent – and to do it in two passes. The first will be the new Netflix show, A History of Swearing Words, in which Cage will discuss the history, origins and use of obscene English vocabulary in six episodes with speakers ranging from linguists to standup speakers. Nicholas himself says that this work is the funniest in his career in many years. Well, the second blow will be a film called “The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent”, where Cage will play himself, sorting out his relationship with himself as a young man. The film comes out in March and we will, of course, talk about it in more detail.

Mr. Mayor. January 7, NBC

Initially, the new series by Tina Fey was supposed to become a spin-off of her own “Studio 30” and tell the story of the political career of Alec Baldwin’s hero Jack Donaghey in New York. However, after long negotiations, they decided to replace Baldwin with Ted Danson, who, in turn, refused to leave his native sunny Los Angeles. As a result, his hero became the mayor of this particular city. Successful businessman Neil Bremer decided to run, reasoning that if he could make millions, then he would definitely cope with the city. As a result, it turns out that one can drown in the sea of ​​bureaucracy, and coyotes roam on the outskirts, which cannot be shot, so as not to quarrel with animal rights activists.

These are just a few of the problems that Bremer has made for himself: there are only 13 episodes in the first season. “Mr. Mayor” obviously means in part a parody of Donald Trump (who decided to become president for the same reasons as Danson’s hero), but at the same time it is the first political satire of the Biden era. This fact creates additional intrigue about the content, especially since the authors have time to remount something.

Flight. January, Premier

Photo author, unknown

Several employees of the legal department of a construction company confused the airport and did not get on the plane that was supposed to take them on a business trip, and that one took it and crashed. The tragedy plunged the builders into a shock, with which everyone copes in their own way: one drinks, another goes to the funerals of the dead, the third is peddled, etc. Gradually, it turns out that the fluke was probably not entirely coincidental.

Dramatic thriller is a genre mastered by the Premier service in Epidemic and Dyatlov Pass. This time the plot was invented on modern material, and it will again be played by a constellation of the best Russian actors: Mikhail and Nikita Efremov, Oksana Akinshina, Yulia Khlynina, Pavel Tabakov and others.