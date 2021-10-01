New “Walker” and the return of Nicolas Cage: which TV series to watch in January

A reboot of Tough Walker, The Avengers, on vacation, the story of mate with Nicholas Cage and other TV shows that will surely fill the gaps in the box office in January.

Wanda / Vision. January 15, Disney +

Disney and Marvel are in a hurry to help those who are ready to climb the wall from the lack of spectacular blockbusters, at least on the home (given the circumstances) screen. Of course, no one imagined that the final part of “The Avengers”, despite the atmosphere of the last “goodbye”, will really be the last. The Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a new, already fourth, circle, and the first participants in the new superhero round dance will be Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision.

These two (played by Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen) are some of the most powerful of the Avengers. Wanda can change reality, and Vision has superhuman intelligence and can change the density of his own body in order to fly and pass through walls. It is all the more surprising that the six-episode series does not promise any special action yet. On the contrary, its creators say they wanted to make a tribute to the classics of American TV shows from black and white classics to Friends and Studio 30.

“Wanda / Vision” starts as a typical sitcom about downtown honeymooners, but will gradually change beyond recognition in accordance with the abilities of the heroes. Mutations in settings and genres promise total unpredictability, and Disney + made The Mandalorian who actually saved the Star Wars universe gives the show a fair amount of credit.

