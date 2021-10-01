Nicolas Cage and his strange hobbies: what the main spender of Hollywood does not spare money – Latest news

What does he love that the whole world considers him strange.

Somehow, Nicholas no longer knew what to do with his income and decided to buy a strange thing in our opinion: a dinosaur skull for $ 276,000.

Yes, a real dinosaur skull. In 2007, someone sold a real Tyrannosaurus rex skull that was discovered in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia. Cage stubbornly bargained for him at an auction with Leonardo DiCaprio and still won the lot, paying as much as $ 276,000. For a long time, the artifact was considered stolen, but this did not stop Cage from keeping it in his residence for seven years. In 2015, he handed over the skull of power to bring historical wealth back to Mongolia.



Photo pixabay

Another passion of the actor was “investing in predators.” He bought two albino king cobras for $ 270,000.

According to Cage himself, two albino king cobras named Moby and Sheva, which he bought in 2004, were his best buy. The actor said that he kept the snakes right in the house, but never “pumped out” the poison from them. Fortunately, he always had the antidote at hand.



Photo pinterest

Nicholas announced his purchase to his neighbors only four years later. It scared them so much that they threatened to sue him. As a result, Cage gave his pupils to the zoo.

Perhaps, two deadly animals were not enough for Cage, since he decided to buy also a cold-blooded killer – a living shark.

As Nicholas himself said, the purchase of a shark was inspired by a fashion trend rather than an urgent need to protect the house.

Another purchase that impressed everyone was a “haunted house” in New Orleans.

According to the stories, it is believed that the souls of the dead are still roaming the house.



Photo pinterest