Nicolas Cage got into people with his 30-year-old younger wife after a drunken scandal: “Like a child.”

This spring, the famous Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time. The new wife of the actor is 4 years younger than his son.

According to People, 57-year-old Nicolas Cage married 26-year-old Japanese woman Rico Shibata. The couple held a secret ceremony in a Los Angeles hotel. For the celebration, the bride chose a handmade Japanese wedding kimono from the city of Kyoto, the groom appeared in a tuxedo by designer Tom Ford. After the wedding, Rico took her husband’s surname.

After the ceremony, the couple went to celebrate the holiday with a small company of family and friends.

The couple recently came out together. The premiere of the drama film “The Pig”, in which the main role was played by actor Nicolas Cage, took place in Los Angeles.

On the red carpet, the couple posed holding hands and looked very happy. Rico wore a simple long slip dress with a cardigan over it. Cage was wearing a suit and tie.

Nicolas Cage and Rico Shibata / Getty Images

Popular articles now show more

Some nevertheless note that there is a rather large age difference between the actor and his new chosen one. At the same time, Cage’s wife is four years younger than his son.

“And here is 57-year-old Nicolas Cage and his young wife Rico Shibata, who is only 26. As if with a child,” – noted in the Telegram channel “ZVEZDETS – ShowBiz News”.

Screenshot of a post in Telegram

Recall that a drunken Nicolas Cage in leopard leggings was kicked out of the restaurant: mistaken for a bum. The actor went too far with alcoholic beverages

As reported by the portal Know, the film “Dune” from the mastermind of “The Lord of the Rings”: plot, characters and story of the most anticipated fantasy. The most anticipated film premiere of the year has a half-century background

Also Know wrote that the star of “The Lord of the Rings” Orlando Bloom refused to eat and switched to powder. Orlando Bloom told how he spends his morning