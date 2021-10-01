Nicolas Cage may return to the role of Ghost Rider

The first rumors of Ghost Rider’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe surfaced in March last year, when The Direct announced that the project was in production. At that time, they did not specify in what format it would be implemented – a full-length blockbuster for a big rental or a series for the Disney + stream service.

But now insider Roger Norvell has shared information that they want to episodically present the character in the second part of the Doctor Strange tape, which is expected to be released in 2022 under the subtitle In the Multiverse of Madness. For the sequel about the adventures of a powerful magician, the style of gothic and horror was chosen, into which the Ghost Rider would organically fit.

Marvel desperately wants Nicolas Cage back as the Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2 but hasn’t reach a deal just yet. Introduction of Captain Britain Corps is also very likely at this point. Names being thrown around include those of Charlie Hunnam, Henry Cavill and Hayley Atwell. – Roger Norvell (@Red_Norvell) January 23, 2021

Previously, some sources wrote about the possible participation in the role of the avenger on a motorcycle Keanu Reeves. The head of the Marvel studio, Kevin Feige, negotiated with the actor’s representatives, but the publication We Got This Covered, which shared the secret, is not aware of the results.

Nevertheless, Norvell claims that Marvel is ready to invite Nicolas Cage to the shooting when the production of the film is unfrozen. Work on Strange in London has now been temporarily halted due to the ongoing pandemic.

The insider also mentioned that in Sam Raimi’s second solo album with Benedict Cumberbatch, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Cavill or Hayley Atwell can be seen, as the studio is considering some of them for the role of Captain Britain Corps.

Although Sony’s Racer in 2007, followed by a sequel in 2012, barely paid off at the worldwide box office and was crushed by critics, Cage, according to fans, played Johnny Blaze perfectly. Considering that the management of the Marvel studio has already brought in actors from the projects of the Sony studio in order to connect the KVM with Spider-Man, then the rumor about the appearance of Cage’s cameo in “Strange” looks quite plausible.

Since the beginning of January, the actor himself has been actively filming and plans to appear in various projects, such as the show “A Story of Swearing” on Netflix, the documentary series “The King of the Tigers: Murder, Chaos and Madness”, the meta-comedy “Unbearable Burden of Enormous Talent”, indie horror “Willie’s Wonderland”.