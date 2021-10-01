Nicolas Cage will play himself in the film “The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent” :: Impressions :: RBC Style

Participants of the professional forum of cinema owners CinemaCon were given the opportunity to evaluate what is probably the most unusual project in Nicolas Cage’s career.

The CinemaCon Festival, which ran from 23-26 August, ended with an exclusive from Lionsgate, which showcased the first stills from the comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent,” starring Nicolas Cage, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Tom Gormikan (Ghosts, This Awkward Moment).

“I have never played in a metafilm before, – comments on his participation in the film Cage. “But it’s important to note that this is not me, but a vision of me that exists in Tom’s head, a more hyperactive and eccentric version of a man named Nicolas Cage, or Nick Cage, or Nicky Cage.”

The trailer for the upcoming comedy opens with successful moments in the career of Nicolas Cage, playing himself and playing with all the public myths about him. But then the actor is faced with a black streak and cannot get a single worthy role, which makes him make a difficult decision: he calls his agent and says that he is finishing his creative activity. This is where the story of Cage himself ends and the story of his film version begins. Before retiring, Cage’s agent (Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother) tells the actor that one fan is offering $ 1 million for his birthday party. At first, Cage wants to refuse, as he is afraid that the fan is a pervert with sick sexual fantasies, but still drives away these thoughts. Arriving at the event, he finds a fan (Pedro Pascal, “Game of Thrones”), his wax statue and even the golden cannons of his character from the movie “Faceless”. It would seem that he is just another freak with money, but everything is much more complicated: the head of the drug cartel turns out to be a generous admirer, who, of course, has problems with the law.

The film will premiere on April 22, 2022.

Nicolas Cage, 57, is an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner for Leaving Las Vegas (1995). Cage’s career is like a roller coaster: from super-successful films such as “The Rock” or “Faceless” to the disastrous “Between Worlds” and “Dying Light”. Often this drop is associated with the financial difficulties that the actor experienced throughout his life, and they forced him to act in a huge number of films, despite their obviously failed nature. Cage’s filmography includes more than 100 paintings.