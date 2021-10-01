Nicole Kidman appeared in the trailer for the series “Nine Strangers”

The new telesag is based on the novel by the famous Australian writer Liana Moriarty, author of “Little Big Lies”

A trailer for a new series from Hulu, in which Nicole Kidman played the main role, has appeared on the web. “Nine Complete Strangers” tells a mysterious story that will take place at a closed resort in Australia. Writes about this Entertainment Focus.

Several aspects draw attention to the series at once. It is based on the novel by Liana Moriarty, the author of Little Big Lies, whose film adaptation became one of the main TV series sensations of 2017. It was for her role in this telesag that Nicole Kidman received a Golden Globe.

In “Nine Completely Strangers” she got the main role – the mysterious Masha, the owner of the resort and a psychologist. And judging by the trailer, her way of helping people will bring a lot of surprises.

“Welcome to Tranquillum House. We will heal you. You came here to heal. It will be a wonderful journey. Sometimes it will be unpleasant. Nothing to fear. Now you are mine … And you want to be mine,” she says with an ominous smile in the trailer.

The heroes who have come to Tranquillum House in search of a reboot include many interesting characters: the writer Frances (Melissa McCarthy); married lottery winners Ben (Melvin Gregg) and Jessica (Samara Weaving); divorce attorney Lars (Luke Evans); retired professional athlete Tony (Bobby Canavale); single mother Carmel (Regina Hall).

Nine complete strangers at a mysterious resort [+–] Photo: Screenshot

The series is written by David E. Kelly, the author and creator of one of the most popular TV series of the past year – “Play Back”, in which Nicole Kidman also played a central role. But if in “Play Back” she was a victim of circumstances, then in the new series, it seems, she has a completely different role.

“Nine Completely Strangers” will be released on 18 August.