Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and other 40+ celebrities who are coming of age

Time is a faithful ally of these actresses and models who only become more beautiful over the years.

Jennifer Aniston – 52 years old

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, 2019

As soon as Jennifer Aniston was approved for the role in Friends, she instantly became an icon: the fans of the series copied her style and begged the hairdressers to do “Rachel’s hair.” Almost 27 years later, nothing has changed: Jen, now 52, ​​looks radiant and fans are still trying to replicate her honey blond …













Gwyneth Paltrow – 48 years old

Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Infinity War, 2018

Throughout her career, Gwyneth Paltrow has tirelessly promoted a healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet and regular training made themselves felt: by the age of 48, the actress began to look better than ever. In an interview, she admitted that in her youth she used injection beauty interventions, but now she works on the quality of the skin only from the inside. “Drink plenty of water, eat nutrient-dense foods, be around the people you love and who make you laugh, make love!” – Gwyneth shares.

Jennifer Lopez – 51 years old

Jennifer Lopez in the movie Strippers, 2019

At 51, Jennifer Lopez is still the same Jenny From The Block: she still lights up on stage, wears the famous Versace nude dress , twists romance with Ben Affleck and looks like time has no power over her. Among the secrets of her stunning appearance are glycolic acid for radiant skin, exercise 6 days a week, a strict protein diet and no bad habits (which include not only alcohol and cigarettes, but also Tan ).

Reese Witherspoon – 45 years old

Reese Witherspoon in the series “Fires Smolder Everywhere”, 2020

Reese Witherspoon is one of those who do not give a single reason to talk about her love of plastic surgery. The 45-year-old actress, shining with natural youth, is practically indistinguishable from her eldest daughter, Ava … And in films, Reese still plays young, active and energetic heroines who have become perhaps less naive since her cult “Legally Blonde” …

Elle Macpherson – 57 years old

Although Elle Macpherson became famous for her impeccable figure (at the height of her career, the girl was given the admiring nickname The Body), it is worth giving credit, the face of the Australian top model also looks flawless. Behind the impressive appearance at the age of 57, of course, there is the most difficult work on oneself. “I believe that you need to service your body all year round, without indulgences. It’s important not just to look good, but to feel energized. This is especially important when you have children, work and an active life position. You have to make this choice once and just stick to it, ”says El.

Nicole Kidman – 54 years old

Nicole Kidman in the series “Play Back”, 2020

At the beginning of her on-screen career in the turn of the 1990s, Nicole Kidman wore a shock of fiery red curls, was fuller and opted for baggy tunics and overalls. Gradually, her image became more elegant: Nicole straightened and dyed her hair blond, went in for sports and began to give preference to classic feminine silhouettes in clothes. At 54, she is still one of the most sought-after actresses (soon Kidman will star in the new series Hulu “Nine Complete Strangers” ).

Julia Roberts – 53 years old

Julia Roberts in Bring Ben Back, 2018

Julia Roberts is one of those whose beauty will always be timeless: lush hair, regular facial features and the famous Hollywood smile. Over the years, her image of the naive screen “Pretty Woman” has become more restrained and more elegant, acquired depth and sensuality, allowing the actress to play serious dramatic roles in such films as “August” and “Miracle”.