Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband treats sex scenes with her
Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband relates to bed scenes with her participation
Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband treats sex scenes with her
Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband Keith Urban treats sex scenes with her.
2021-08-11T03: 43
2021-08-11T03: 43
2021-08-11T03: 43
MOSCOW, Aug 11 – RIA Novosti. Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband Keith Urban treats sex scenes with her. She told E! News. “My husband is an artist, so he understands all this and does not interfere. He watches the show at the very end, when it is already edited, and he has a fresh look. He does not read the scripts and does not really know what is happening on He has a career of his own, and he is completely absorbed in it, “said Kidman. Urban and Kidman were married on June 25, 2006. On July 7, 2008, they had a daughter, Sunday Rose. On December 28, 2010, the couple had a second common child – a girl named Faith Margaret. This is Kidman’s second marriage. Her first husband is Tom Cruise. They signed in 1990 and divorced in 2001.
