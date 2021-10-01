https://ria.ru/20210811/kidman-1745240493.html

Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband treats sex scenes with her

Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband relates to bed scenes with her participation – Russia news today

Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband treats sex scenes with her

Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband Keith Urban treats sex scenes with her. She told E! News. RIA Novosti, 08/11/2021

2021-08-11T03: 43

2021-08-11T03: 43

2021-08-11T03: 43

the culture

Nicole Kidman

stars

celebrities

culture News

movies and TV series

life style

Tom Cruise

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150897/22/1508972210_0-0:3348:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_d7f1a163de30276d0ce92cd5c1c2e437.jpg

MOSCOW, Aug 11 – RIA Novosti. Nicole Kidman revealed how her husband Keith Urban treats sex scenes with her. She told E! News. “My husband is an artist, so he understands all this and does not interfere. He watches the show at the very end, when it is already edited, and he has a fresh look. He does not read the scripts and does not really know what is happening on He has a career of his own, and he is completely absorbed in it, “said Kidman. Urban and Kidman were married on June 25, 2006. On July 7, 2008, they had a daughter, Sunday Rose. On December 28, 2010, the couple had a second common child – a girl named Faith Margaret. This is Kidman’s second marriage. Her first husband is Tom Cruise. They signed in 1990 and divorced in 2001.

https://ria.ru/20210810/nicolekidman-1745096499.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150897/22/1508972210_300 0:3345:2284_1920x0_80_0_0_965efe2254e53dbc3debad8b6d34b7b8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

nicole kidman, stars, celebrities, culture news, movies and TV shows, lifestyle, tom cruise