“No footballer in history has been subjected to such pressure, but he is holding on well,” reports Zarema about Kofriya – Football

Zarema Salikhova, wife of Spartak owner Leonid Fedun, spoke about Guus Thiel, now playing for Feyenoord, and Maximiliano Kofrie, who recently joined the Moscow club.

– Dutch football is very specific. Thiel has a Dutch school. If he is enchanting there, then let him play there. If, for example, “Ajax” buys it out, the money invested in it will be recouped. Teal is a footballer for Holland. He’s there like a fish in water.

And how right was it to pay so much for a young player? At the very least, this is a strong moral burden for him. He’s the only one to give up part of his salary and go down a lot to go on loan and play-play-play.

Some of the Spartak players did not agree to such conditions.

– How do you like Kofrie’s game?

– A huge pressure fell on him. Each of his actions is examined under a magnifying glass. The negative press from psvedoexperts spread to Belgium, France, Italy, even Germany.

He played his first full match for Spartak immediately against CSKA. It’s hard to progress when the whole team doesn’t play well. But he’s holding on fine. After a few games, confidence will come and play.

No footballer in history has been subjected to such pressure as Kofrie, ”Salikhova said.