One of the worst Vin Diesel films got a new lease on life on streaming

For unexplained reasons, any major action star appears to be contracting a family comedy at some point in their career, and the results are usually dire.

Any famous actor who has mowed down an army of faceless thugs will end up appearing in a PG-rated childrens movie (“parental presence recommended” or “6+”), where they will destroy their entire on-screen image.

Come to think of it, Jason Statham is probably the most notable opponent of this most bizarre Hollywood phenomenon. Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in TV series “Twins” and “Kindergarten policeman”… Sylvester Stallone Headlined “Stop! Or my mom will shoot! “Jackie Chan played in “Tuxedo”Dwayne Johnson dishonored himself in “Tooth Fairy”Dave Bautista was recently spotted in “My spy”, and Vin Diesel participated in the filming of the tape “Bald Nanny: Special Assignment” back in 2005.

The face of the franchise “Fast and the Furious” plays the role of a fur seal that can handle the most dangerous missions possible, but finds himself embroiled in the battle of his life when tasked with protecting the five children of the scientist he saved from assassination. And when Vin Diesel tried to prove himself as a comedian, it looked at least strange.

However, as bad as these action-starring family films are, they can usually be relied on for box office returns. “Bald Nanny: Special Assignment” was no exception, making nearly $ 200 million worldwide, and sixteen years later, the project found a new lease of life on streaming after it was recently added to the HBO Max library.

By the way, the tape was negatively received by critics, but some ordinary viewers still liked it, as indicated by the rating on the Metacritic review aggregator.

Have you watched this movie with Vin Diesel? Write in the comments below!