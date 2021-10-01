Onopko named the reason for Dziuba’s refusal to be called to the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The coach of the national team noted that the refusal of the Zenit striker came as a surprise to him, but he is sympathetic to the player’s emotional fatigue

Victor Onopko

Assistant to the head coach of the Russian football team Valery Karpin Viktor Onopko is surprised by the decision of Zenit striker Artem Dziuba to refuse the call to the national team.

“Dziuba’s rejection of the challenge came as a surprise. <...> Each player makes such a decision individually and proceeds primarily from his emotional state. It happens that he gets physically tired, but more emotionally, ”Onopko said on the YouTube channel“ Comment.Show ”.

According to the coach, Dziuba turned down the challenge only for the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers. And, Onopko noted, he can understand the forward. “It’s psychologically difficult. The same Igor Akinfeev, whom I know and understand well, he has a family, children. Playing for CSKA and the national team is a big burden and responsibility. Dzagoev thinks the same. And Dziuba probably thought the same way, ”the coach added.

The former captain of the Russian national team on September 21 refused a possible call to the national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers, saying that he was not in optimal shape and considered it wrong to take someone else’s place. Dziuba also stressed that his decision does not mean the suspension of his career in the national team.

Dziuba last played for the national team at Euro 2020. He scored one of the team’s two goals in the tournament. After Karpin was appointed to the post of coach, he was not called to the September matches. The coach then explained that the player was in bad shape.

Dziuba and Karpin have a tense relationship since the days of “Spartak”, they have repeatedly criticized each other. After leaving the Moscow club, Dziuba said that he did not greet the coach, because he “did a lot of bad things.”

Karpin, in turn, in an interview with the YouTube channel “Krasava” claimed that “no one strangled Dziuba.” Nevertheless, Karpin noted in September this year that his personal conflict with Dziuba does not affect his presence or absence in the national team, but only the form of the striker matters.