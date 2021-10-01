Oprah Winfrey sold her estate in the USA for $ 14 million

TV presenter acquired Madroneagle three years ago for investment purposes

Photo: dailymail.co.uk



American TV presenter and media mogul Oprah Winfrey sold her Madroneagle estate, which is located on Orcas Island on the northwest coast of Washington state.

An estate on an island with a size of 174 thousand square meters. m Oprah Winfrey acquired in 2018 for $ 8.27 million as an investment. The sale was valued at $ 14 million. The buyer’s name was not disclosed.

According to the Daily Mail, the main house is 678 sq. m, was built in 1980. The three-story mansion has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wine cellar, a living room and a workshop that overlooks the island. The walls, floors and interior of the house are made of natural wood.

On the territory of the estate there is also a guest house built in 2017, the area of ​​which is 274 sq. m. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a tea room, a sauna, a cellar and an observation deck.