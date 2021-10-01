Orlando Bloom posted a photo with Katy Perry and son from Miranda Kerr

Orlando Bloom

44-year-old Orlando Bloom and 36-year-old Katy Perry, although willingly talk about their personal lives, do not share family pictures so often – the couple never showed their ten-month-old daughter Daisy to the public. But yesterday, the actor delighted fans with a rare shot, which he posted on his instagram. In the photo, Bloom is shown with Katie and their 10-year-old son Flynn from their marriage to model Miranda Kerr.



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their son Flynn

A family. Love,

– Bloom commented on the photo.

The actor remained on good terms with his ex-wife, and Flynn often spends time with his father and Katie. Bloom and Perry recently traveled to Europe with their children and had a great time together.

Katie treats Orlando’s firstborn very well. She admitted that the fatherly experience of her lover helped her a lot in the first months after the birth of her daughter. She also made friends with Miranda, who has been happily married to Evan Spiegel for four years and is raising two more children with him.

Perry herself calls their family “modern”, probably meaning that nowadays, former lovers are often friends with the new passions of their boyfriends.