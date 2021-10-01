Our biathletes are ready for new scandals. Both in the men’s and women’s teams – conflicts with coaches

Matvey Eliseev and Ulyana Nigmatullina are going to the first stages of the World Cup, who in the offseason fiercely clashed with the coaching staff of the national team.

The SBR Board has decided to change the selection criteria for the Russian women’s national team. Svetlana Mironova and Ulyana Nigmatullina (Kaisheva), who took 19th and 20th places in the overall standings of the last season of the World Cup, are guaranteed to go to the first stages of KM-2021/22 (“if no force majeure happens”). Three athletes will be selected by the decision of the coaches and one more – by the results of control trainings. Earlier, the coaching council in Tyumen agreed that the head coach Mikhail Shashilov himself will determine five athletes to participate in the first stages.

It was decided not to change the selection criteria for men. Alexander Loginov, Matvey Eliseev, Eduard Latypov and Evgeny Garanichev (entered the top 30 of the overall classification of KM-2020/21), as well as Karim Khalili, who won bronze in the relay at the World Cup-2021, go to the first stages of the KM. The sixth biathlete will be determined based on the results of control starts. For men they will be held in Khanty-Mansiysk, for women – in Tyumen. Start dates have not yet been announced.

Shashilov’s dissatisfaction does not count

SBR President Viktor Maygurov, commenting on the results of the board, stressed that before making a decision, the board had heard the opinion of senior coaches Mikhail Shashilov and Yuri Kaminsky. If Kaminsky’s selection formula (supported by the coaching council) was satisfied, then Shashilov would have to play by someone else’s rules. The coaching council in Tyumen, after long discussions, decided that Shashilov himself would determine five athletes to participate in the first stages of the World Cup, one place would be played for at control starts. Moreover, the head coach did not plan to invite Nigmatullina. This is odd considering Ulyana’s status. According to the results of last season, she is one of the team leaders and relay finisher. In the summer, the 27-year-old athlete, due to a back injury, began to train separately from the team under the guidance of her husband.

This infuriated the head coach: “If everything is as she says and her back hurts, how can I risk taking her to the World Cup? We will carry out the first starts and we can invite her at any time. It just needs to be understood. Okay, the fans do not understand this, but experts are sitting – and also just to shove her into the World Cup … And from there, if she flew away, then forever. Why risk it? I need her in the team, and I do not hide it. If FMBA allows her before the first starts of the season? I’m ready to take it. But then a completely different moment emerges: why did all this have to be done? Either she is injured, as her coach stated, or something else is here. We have doctors, let them figure it out. What loads can she carry out and with whom is it better for her to prepare … “, – said recently” SE “Shashilov.

However, now the SBR board is guaranteed to return the athlete to the squad. True, three more places in the application were still left at the discretion of Shashilov. A compromise solution, but won’t it break the atmosphere in the national team? But for the one remaining place, a real struggle will unfold. The same Larisa Kuklina or Evgenia Burtasova (Pavlova) will still have to fight for a trip to Hochfilzen and Annecy.

In our time, such a person would have been kicked out of the national team long ago.

The board approved the top five of Kaminsky, even though Matvey Eliseev was in it. The 27-year-old biathlete had a fight with Yuri Kaminsky. Moreover, if an experienced coach tried to hush up the conflict by giving a politically correct interview to the RBU website, then Eliseev for some reason began to talk about his claims to the coach: “I am not,” Eliseev answered when asked if he was ready to shake hands with Kaminsky. – And this is not an offense, there are specific mistakes, not mine in this situation. Kaminsky one-sidedly presented the incident [скандальное отстранение Матвея с горного сбора на Семинском перевале]… He voiced some facts, but he strongly concealed some. I have no right to divulge them, because it will harm the team. Let something remain on his conscience, something on mine. “

After a conflict with the senior coach, Eliseev moved to the group of Sergei Bashkirov, where Alexander Loginov, Evgeny Garanichev and Maxim Tsvetkov also train. Thus, of the five base biathletes under the leadership of Kaminsky, only Eduard Latypov is training (the best at the end of the last season). Karim Khalili spent almost all of his pre-season training in Europe. Many athletes will compete for the one remaining place, including Anton Babikov, Maxim Tsvetkov, Nikita Porshnev, Semyon Suchilov and Daniil Serokhvostov.

– Is it a normal situation when only one base biathlete is preparing under the guidance of the head coach? – a question to the former coach of the Russian national team, Olympic champion Vladimir Alikin.

– It is very strange. The team was divided, she trains in groups. Before the Olympics, everyone had to prepare together, together, in one fist. And so it turns out: Eliseev had a fight with Kaminsky, left for another group. The other group had completely different loads, how he adjusted to them. So he also got a guaranteed place in the lineup for the first stages of the World Cup. For what merits? There used to be clearer criteria. If you hit the top 10 or later in the top 15 according to the results of the WC, you get a place. If not, then prove your strength at test starts. Or you showed yourself great at the IBU Cup – you go to the base. And what about leading athletes to the WC stages without selection? Everything was left to the mercy of the coaches, and it seems to me that this is wrong.

– What do you think about the situation with the conflict between Eliseev and Kaminsky?

– It doesn’t paint the athlete. I repeat, by and large Matvey did not achieve anything to behave this way with coaches. In our time, such a person would have been kicked out of the national team long ago, and the road there would have been closed to him. You see, all the athletes of the national team, including biathletes, sign an agreement with the CSP and receive a salary there. And in these contracts it is said that the athlete is obliged to fulfill all the requirements of the coaching staff. It turns out that Eliseev violated the contract. He must be removed from his salary, and let him go to the Russian Cup, being selected on a general basis. A very unpleasant story. I am not a supporter of Kaminsky, but he is a senior coach. He was chosen by the coaching council, the leadership of the SBR. Kindly listen to what he has to say.

– They say that Eliseev was left in the national team because of the Olympic season. He is needed for the baton in Beijing.

– By and large, they also do not say a lot. As they say, we can’t stand dirty linen in public. Perhaps everything is much more complicated there. If I were the head coach, I would have made a tough decision: me or Eliseev. Otherwise, all this can lead to a complete mess in the team.

– Mikhail Shashilov said to SE: “Now there is such a profession – a husband-coach. It flourishes with us. ” What do you think about this?

– The paradox. This fashion is to make trainers out of their sisters, brothers and husbands. To arrange them for a salary in the DSP. Are they such great specialists? Olympic champions or world champions? No, people just watch videos on the Internet and then try to prepare athletes of the national team level. Without deep knowledge, without a scientific approach. It is something. How can such “specialists” interfere in such a serious process?

– With this approach, can we flunk the season again?

– Let’s see. But I watched the summer championship of Russia and am not delighted with the move, the shooting of our leaders. Wait and see. According to the first three stages of the CM, it will already be possible to draw some conclusions.

The first two stages of the World Cup will be hosted by the Swedish Östersund, the next two – by the Austrian Hochfilzen and the French Annecy.