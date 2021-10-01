Paparazzi filmed hugging Jay Lo and Ben Affleck on a date – photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The day before, the star couple was spotted in a chic restaurant, where they spent an evening with friends. “Ben hugged Jennifer and they were not shy about showing affection for each other. He looked great and seemed to be very happy. She, too, looked happy and clung to him, “Lopez’s friend told American reporters.

“She’s crazy about Ben. He pampers her with love, Affleck is very witty and charming. He is a real man and she finds him very attractive and strong. She sees her future next to him, ”adds another source familiar with the situation.

There are rumors that they are already thinking about a joint future, because their communication has reached a new level. But while celebrities do not comment on the novel.

J.Lo and Ben no longer hide their feelings in public

On the Web, they are wondering: what is it all the same? Renewal of relations or PR to some big project? The reunion of Jennifer and Ben after 17 years of separation looks painfully fabulous. Recall that in the 2000s they were already a couple and were even going to get married, but then they suddenly broke up.

Since then, Lopez has been married, gave birth to children and became famous for her relationships with young dancers, and Ben was not alone. But recently they both ended their relationship and, according to rumors, the actor did everything to bring his ex back.

The hugs of the stars hit the camera lens

Jennifer looks happy next to Affleck

Based on materials from E!

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images, Legion-Media