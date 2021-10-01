Passionate kisses in the Dominican Republic! Paparazzi filmed Jennifer Lopez as fiancé after breaking up

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The paparazzi filmed 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez spending time with Alex Rodriguez. The couple had a sweet conversation, and then kissed passionately, dispelling rumors of parting. The singer admitted that their relationship is really going through a difficult period, however, obviously, the lovers were able to overcome the crisis. By the way, the artist is also credited with an affair, they say, she has a relationship with Lenny Kravitz, who is her partner in the future film Shotgun Wedding.

Recall that the stars have not been able to get married for the second year. They planned to play two whole weddings in a romantic place in Italy. But the plans were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration was postponed twice, and soon fans began to suspect something was wrong. Lopez reassured, they say, for them the notorious stamp in the passport means nothing, because they sincerely love each other.

Lopez doesn’t believe cheating rumors

But when the artist just announced her engagement, Rodriguez’s colleague announced the betrayal of the groom. Allegedly, he meets behind the back of the star with his ex-wife. “The poor girl doesn’t know: the groom is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. I heard with my own ears Alex calling her. This guy is just a piece of shit, ”Jose Canseco was indignant.

Moreover, unpleasant gossip has been going on since 2017. Then the fitness model Lauren Hunter publicly announced the baseball player’s dastardly character. “Alex had already met her, but he confessed his love to me and offered to get married,” the girl said. – He is vain, obsessed with his image and, of course, does his best to cleave to a more famous woman. But Jennifer is just an idiot if she believes in his innocence. “

The couple showed passion in a relationship

However, the spiteful critics are sure: Rodriguez is simply stopped from breaking with the singer by a large fine. In 2019, Lopez admitted that she had included a $ 250,000 penalty for infidelity in her marriage contract. Some journalists write at all that after the scandal with the ex-wife of Canseco, the athlete had a serious conversation with the bride, and then appeared in public with an impressive black eye.

“It does not matter. I know the truth. I know who Alex really is, and he knows who I am. We’re just happy, ”Jennifer’s gossip was brushed aside.

For infidelity, a man faces a large fine

