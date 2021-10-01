Pedro Rocha scored for Paranaense in the South American Cup semi-finals, the club reached the final

In the second semi-final of the South American Cup, Brazilian Atletico Paranaense beat Uruguayan Penarol 2-0.

Goals scored among the winners Nikan (24th minute) and ex-footballer of Moscow “Spartak” Pedro Rocha (80th minute). As part of “Penarol” the penalty was not converted in the 34th minute Pablo Chepellini… Note that in the first semifinal match with the participation of these teams, Paranaense beat Peñarol with a score of 2: 1. In that game for the Brazilian club, one of the goals was also scored by Pedro Rocha.

The rival of Atletico Paranaense in the final of the tournament will be another Brazilian club – Red Bull Bragantino, who beat Libertad Paraguay in the semifinals on aggregate 5: 1. In the return game with Libertad, the ex-player of Spartak and Kuban scored a goal Lorenzo Melgarejo…

The final with Atletico Paranaense and Red Bull Bragantino is scheduled for 20 November.