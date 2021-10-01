“People were cruel to her.” Affleck reveals what Jennifer Lopez experienced during their romance

After the breakup, the celebrities were able to maintain friendly relations.

48-year-old Hollywood actor, director and screenwriter Ben Affleck recalled his affair with singer Jennifer Lopez and admitted that during that period she had to face a lot of negativity in her direction. He spoke about this on the Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast.

Be always up to date with the Fast Focus telegram channel.

“You know, there’s always a story of the month, and my relationship with Jennifer became the main story in the tabloids at the time this business was growing exponentially. People were fucking cruel to her – they were sexist, racist. that now you would be immediately fired. Now she is extolled and respected for the work done, for her achievements – how the hell it should be! “, – the actor admitted.

The couple met 20 years ago on the set of the movie “Gigli”. The film flopped at the box office, collecting six Golden Raspberry awards and a blow to Lopez’s self-esteem, but Ben and Jennifer began to appear together in public and were the most talked about in the Hollywood crowd. Behind them the nickname “Bennifer” was firmly established, created from a combination of their names, which entered the dictionaries.

Affleck even starred in the music video for J.Lo’s song Jenny from the Block.

The lovers set a wedding date for September 14, 2003, but the day before the ceremony, they suddenly broke up. Later, Affleck will say that the relationship with the pop diva exhausted him so much that he could not find the strength to act in films.

Jennifer herself admitted that the breakup was extremely painful and came to her senses for two years until she found an attitude in the arms of singer Mark Anthony, to whom she later gave birth to a son and daughter.

Now Lopez is happy with her 45-year-old boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, whom she is going to marry after the coronavirus pandemic.

As for Affleck, after several unsuccessful romances and a divorce from Jennifer Garner, he began dating actress Ana de Armas, with whom he starred in the movie Blue Waters.

Ben and Jennifer managed to maintain a friendly relationship.

We will remind, the paparazzi “caught” Jennifer Lopez on vacation on the Atlantic coast and published on the network her photo in a swimsuit.