Perminova’s cellulite, Rihanna’s curvaceous forms: these stars are not ashamed of their bodies – Stars

Bodypositive is already a well-established social phenomenon, especially popular in the USA and Western European countries. The reason is that women and men are tired of feeling pressure from society about their appearance, and especially their weight. It’s great that there are those who declare their position to a large audience not to judge people by their external data. For example, Nastya Kamenskikh recently did this – read the details here. And in this article we will tell you about other stars who are not shy about being overweight.

Lena Perminova

“This post is in support of all those who are worried about the ‘orange peel’. Whatever the angle and light, let there be less complexes and more self-love, girls, ”Lena once wrote in her blog under a photo in a swimsuit. The secular diva does not edit her photos and prefers to live in harmony with herself.

Evgeny Kulik

The comedian is not at all shy about being overweight. You can even say that thanks to him he became popular and starred in several films. Eugene himself does not comment on how he relates to body positivity, but one thing is clear – there is so much positive in his life, even without the prefix “body”. He got married, recently the couple had a child, Kulik himself is engaged in creative projects and works for his own pleasure.

Rihanna

The popular rap singer believes that you should not be ashamed of your weight. She develops her own collection of lingerie, in which every girl would feel attractive. “I am a plump girl, and if I cannot wear this underwear myself, then this activity is not worth it. I have to see how it sits on my thighs, stomach – whether it suits me or looks good only on thin models. This is important, ”she said in an interview.

Natasha Koroleva

Is it the perfect crime to be around Tarzan and look bad? The truth is, the star’s husband doesn’t care about her weight. Natasha herself has been struggling with excess weight all her life, but it seems that she has already resigned herself. Rounded hips and full breasts are natural shapes for a star, so why get rid of them? The Queen loves to cook and eat, so let her do it with pleasure!

Victoria Dayneko

“Yesterday at the premiere, one perfect person took me off the back on her Instagram and condemned my legs. You see, they are imperfect, they saw cellulite, and the dress is short, how dared to show everyone that a living person, “the singer once wrote an angry post. Victoria condemned those who have a negative attitude towards non-standard appearance and can scold a person for his appearance. “As far as my body is concerned, I have no problem with it. It is better to have cellulite on the thighs than in the brain, ”she concluded.