Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booed at TV awards

The incident took place in London during the presentation of the National Television Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booed. It happened during the presentation of the National Television Awards in London, at the O2 arena, when the screens began to show “the best television moments”, including episodes from the scandalous interview with the Dukes of Sussex, which they gave to Oprah Winfrey. Writes about this Daily Mail.

It is noteworthy that in the live broadcast of the ITV channel, the noise of the outraged audience was not shown, however, the celebrities who attended the ceremony told reporters that the reaction of the audience was exactly that.

“Sir Trevor MacDonald presented a collection of the most iconic television moments of the year, footage from interviews appeared and there were whistles and outraged exclamations throughout the hall, as if Megan and Harry were movie villains,” said one of the guests of the ceremony.

Another source, another celebrity who wished to remain incognito, said that “many shouted and laughed, some chose to remain silent, but Meghan Markle was definitely not popular that evening,” he said.

Recall that an interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was watched by 17 million people around the world. It turned out to be scandalous: the Dukes of Sussex, who left the UK, spoke about racism in the royal family, complained that no one supported Megan when she was depressed, and Harry said that his relationship with his father and brother had deteriorated.

Megan also accused Kate Middleton of bringing her to tears and said that she and Harry were married before the official ceremony, which was later denied.

The interview ruined the royal family’s reputation, but also affected the Dukes of Sussex. Prince Philip died shortly thereafter, and their ratings began to steadily roll down. A less popular member of the family than Harry and Meghan is only Prince Andrew, who admitted to having been to sex parties for the infamous Jeffrey Epstein.

They were last criticized after the Taliban occupied Kabul. Harry and Megan published a post in which they said how they were worried about this and called for donating money, but did not write if they were going to help themselves.