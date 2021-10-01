Princess Diana played the thinner Oprah Winfrey

“Diana got Darren to make his signature tomato mousse and serve it to Oprah with heavy cream and mayonnaise. For herself, she asked for a traditional dietary option. Oprah wondered how the princess did not get fat from such a rich dish. Diana replied that she just eats in small portions. It was tough. The princess never confessed to what she had done, ”biographer Robert Lacey told The Mirror.

He noted that Diana was uncomfortable around a man who is trying to “cash in” on her name. Oprah’s attempts to get confessions from the princess about her unhappy marriage to Charles failed. But the TV presenter has made scandalous revelations from the youngest son Spencer and his wife Megan Markle.

Diana was painfully worried about her husband’s affair on the side. The princess reached such a limit that she expressed everything to her rival personally. It happened at the birthday party of Camilla’s sister. Charles’ wife was emotional, while his mistress kept her cool.