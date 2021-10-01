Promes is the best player in the match between Spartak and Napoli according to WhoScored. Maksimenko is the worst

The WhoScored portal rated the Napoli and Spartak players for the match of the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage. Let’s remind that the game ended with the victory of the Russian team with a score of 3: 2.

Spartak forward was named the best player of the match Quincy Promes with a score of 9.6. Worst of the match – defender of the red and white Maximiliano Kofrie (5.2) and the goalkeeper Alexander Maksimenko (4.9).

Napoli

Alex Meret – 5.5

Mariu Rui – 5.8

Kalidou Kulibali – 5.9

Costas Manolas – 6.1

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 6.8

Piotr Zielinski – 6.3

Fabian Ruiz – 6.2

Elif Elmas – 7.0

Lorenzo Insigne – 6.3

Andrea Petania – 6.5

Matteo Politano – 6.2

Kevin Malku – 6.0

André Zambo Angissa – 6.1

Victor Osimkhen – 6.6

Irwin Lozano – 6.1

Adam Una – 6.5

“Spartacus”

Alexander Maksimenko – 4.9

Georgy Jikia – 6.7

Samuel Gigot – 6.9

Maximiliano Kofrie – 5.2

Ayrton – 7.0

Ruslan Litvinov – 6.2

Nail Umyarov – 6.8

Zelimkhan Bakaev – 6.9

Victor Moses – 7.2

Quincy Promes – 9.6

Ezequiel Ponce – 5.8

Alexander Sobolev – 6.8

Mikhail Ignatov – 7.1

Alexander Lomovitsky – 6.1