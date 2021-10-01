Qatar will have few overtaking and high tire wear

On the eve of Formula 1, it was confirmed that the Qatar Grand Prix will take place for the first time on November 19-20 – the race will be hosted by the Losail International Circuit with a length of 5.38 km, where MotoGP stages have been held since 2004. Moreover, the race will be in the evening and will be held in the light of spotlights.

The Race has collected the opinions of experts with a good knowledge of the Losal circuit in an attempt to imagine what to expect from the upcoming race in Qatar.

The track there is unique in its own way, and it is quite possible that a number of surprises await the Formula 1 teams and drivers, although the participants of the World Championship have long been performing at the autodrome in the Middle East and, it would seem, know well what to prepare for.

First of all, the local weather is changeable – this is due to the specific location of the route, which is located between the sea and the desert. Over the years, the MotoGP stages were accompanied by sandstorms and torrential rains, because of which the races had to be postponed. However, the likelihood of such weather events is not so great, but strong winds and high humidity in the evenings are in the order of things.

Another local feature is the low interest in the race from the public. Usually the stands of the track remained half-empty, and this is still poorly said. However, there is only one stand there – at the start-finish line, so even if ticket sales are successful, there will still not be very many spectators.

If we talk about the characteristics of the track, then it is unlikely that it will be easy to overtake there in modern Formula 1 cars. After all, the ring was designed primarily with the expectation of motorcycle racing. The only real point where overtaking is possible is the start-finish line and the braking zone before the 1st turn.

Turn 6 is a slow hairpin, but it is followed by a tricky turn 7 with two apexes, and then a short straight, and it’s hard to imagine that there will be the opportunity for riders to get close to rivals cars at attack distance.

It can be assumed that on the Qatari track the front tires will wear out very much. Consequently, some tactical maneuvers are possible, and any rider who wants to drive a long series of circles will inevitably face difficulties. Anticipating this, Pirelli tire manufacturers will bring the toughest tires to Qatar.

The first open-wheel race on this track was one of the stages of the short-lived Grand Prix Masters series. It was in 2006, and then Nigel Mansell won, starting from pole. The 1992 world champion was already 52, and he cleverly used the configuration features of the Qatari track to keep Christian Danner and Eddie Cheever out.

There was little overtaking, and the same picture was repeated in the GP2 Asia series race, which took place there three years later. The victory was then celebrated by Niko Hulkenberg, ahead of Sergio Perez, his future partner in Force India. If overtaking did occur, it was mainly due to the difference in rubber wear on different cars. To what extent this will be repeated now, if Pirelli have relied on the toughest rubber compounds, we will find out in seven weeks.