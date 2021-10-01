Rafe Fiennes Speaks Out Against Rowling’s Bullying and “Cancellation Culture”

Performer of the role of Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, Ralph Fiennes stood up for J.K. Rowling after being accused of transphobia. This is the second star in the franchise after Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) to openly condemn the criticism of the writer. Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have previously spoken out in support of the transgender community.

Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, told The Telegraph that he does not share the level of hatred towards J.K. Rowling. The actor explained that he understands what caused the acuteness of the dispute, but at the same time stressed that he did not support the “culture of cancellation” itself.

“I can understand the acuteness of the controversy, but at the same time I find this era of accusations and the need to condemn irrational. The level of hatred that has touched people with different views from other points of view, cruelty at the level of language worries me, ”he said.

Fiennes is the second star in the franchise to stand up for the writer after being accused of transphobia. Among the actors in Rowling’s defense, only Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid, has previously spoken out.

“I don’t think her words can really be considered offensive,” Hagrida told Radio Times. “There is a generation of people on Twitter who are just waiting to be hurt.”

Thus, Fiennes parted ways with other stars of the series – Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). They all supported the transgender community, which was offended by Rowling’s menstrual joke.

In June 2020, the writer reposted a column published in Devex titled “How to make the world more equal for menstruating after the pandemic.” The text spoke of the need to provide all menstruating people with hygiene items. The author of the article clarified that these include not only women, but also non-binary persons – people who do not consider themselves completely either male or female.

In a series of tweets, Rowling scoffed at the headline and stated that “people who menstruate” can only be called women. At first she was criticized by internet users, but the actors of the franchise soon joined.

“I want the transpersons who follow me to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” Watson wrote.

“Transgender women are women. Any claim to the contrary destroys the identity and dignity of transgender people, ”Radcliffe said, adding that, according to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and non-binary teens have been discriminated against because of their identity.

“Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men. We should all have the right to live in love and without judgment, ”Green responded.

The writer was also not supported by the minor actors in the Harry Potter films – Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley) and Katie Long (Zhou Chang). Rowling was also criticized by Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the series “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” according to her script.

Meanwhile, in September 2020, the British Sunday Times published an open letter in support of Rowling. It was signed by over 50 celebrities: writer Ian McEwan, actor Griff Reese Jones, actress Frances Barber, playwright Tom Stoppard, philosopher Noam Chomsky, chess player Garry Kasparov, feminist Gloria Steinem and many others. New York Times contributors David Brooks and Barry Weiss also signed.

Warner Bros. President Games David Haddad, in turn, said that he did not agree with Rowling, but noted that the writer has the right to her own opinion. The company is shooting the third film in the Fantastic Beasts universe, which is co-written by the writer.