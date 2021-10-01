Reality TV star sparks rumors of cheating Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez

The beloved of actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has already been heard of because of the novels on the side. This also ruined his marriage to the mother of his two daughters.

45-year-old former professional baseball player, fiancé of pop diva Jennifer Lopez was at the epicenter of a scandal: the man was suspected of cheating on his bride with the star of the reality show “Southern Charm”, 30-year-old Madison LeCroy, reports The Daily Mail.

A possible connection between LeCroy and Rodriguez was spilled over by Madison’s colleague on the show, Danny Baird. According to her, a friend told her that she allegedly communicates with a baseball player on FaceTiming. However, she did not elaborate on the details, nor did she give names.

Rumors that this secret athlete could be none other than Lopez’s fiancé, LeCroy fueled in a teaser for a new episode of the show. One of its members accused her of cheating on then-Madison boyfriend Austin Kroll. He claimed that she flew to Miami to sleep with a “former Major League Baseball player” who was “married and very famous.”

LeCroy herself refutes all accusations against her. She even offered to test her on a lie detector, where she is ready to prove that she did not have an intimate relationship with Rodriguez.

“He contacted me. And yes, we corresponded in private messages, but that’s all. I never saw him, did not touch him,” she said, and in a comment to Page Six admitted that she really meant Alex. however, I never met him personally, and their communication on the social network was “innocent.” She added that the correspondence was a year ago, but information about it surfaced only now. Rumors spread among her inner circle because she “told the wrong person” about who she was in contact with.

Journalists of the publication turned to Rodriguez and Lopez with a request to comment on the situation, but the couple has so far kept a deathly silence. But sources familiar with the situation told reporters that Alex never cheated on Jennifer with Madison.

Previously, the press has repeatedly written that Rodriguez is not without sin. So, according to Star Hit, his six-year marriage with Cynthia Skertis, who bore him two children, broke up due to the constant betrayal of a man. He not only cheated, but also openly appeared with other women in public, and also bragged about his sexual exploits. The athlete even threatened his wife to pay alimony for his daughters if she did not stop saying unpleasant things about him.

In March 2019, former baseball player Jose Canseco reported in Twitterthat Rodriguez is allegedly cheating on J.Lo with his ex-wife.

“Watching the World of Dance, watching J-Law write to Alex Rodriguez, she hardly knows that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. Poor girl, she has no idea who he really is,” says in the publication.

We will remind, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still have not been able to get married. Due to the coronavirus, the lovers have already rescheduled the wedding twice. But now the singer is already thinking about not marrying Rodriguez at all. According to her, she was already married, and he was married, and it is unlikely that their marriage will be something new for them.

At 51, she is still a successful and desirable woman. The paparazzi who caught J. Lo on vacation on exotic islands showed that she still looks amazing.