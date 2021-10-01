Red leather jacket like Brad Pitt at Fight Club

This fall, in addition to classic trench coats in neutral shades, brown coats and black jackets, like the fashionable Parisians, we recommend adding some bright outerwear to your wardrobe. On the catwalks, we have not seen such a celebration of color for a long time (the fashion world literally flourishes after a pandemic lull). We’ve already looked to the iconic Audrey Hepburn for inspiration in our quest for the perfect pink coat, but if you’re into films from a different weight class, we suggest you take Brad Pitt and his role as Tyler Durden in Fight Club as a basis. Remember that brutal red jacket in which we first saw the alter ego of Edward Norton (an office clerk who had lost all interest in life)?

This jacket, along with colorful printed T-shirts and Tyler’s futuristic glasses, is the work of costume designer Michael Kaplan. Director David Fincher gave him one challenge: the clothes of the protagonist and his alter ego should be as different as possible to emphasize the difference between them.

Shot from the movie “Fight Club”

“I knew he would be horrified to see how much red I decided to use,” Kaplan says of Fincher. “But I was confident in my idea, so I insisted on red, and in the end everything turned out perfect.” Indeed, if the lost and quiet hero of Edward Norton dresses in gray suits and white shirts, then the wardrobe of his domineering alter ego Tyler is replete with bright things: red trousers, red glasses, a T-shirt with red trim and, of course, the same red jacket that Kaplan found in one of New York’s second-hand shops.

As Michael admitted, for the character of Brad Pitt, he picked up clothes “which he himself would like to wear if he was cool and daring enough.” Indeed, Tyler Durden, the protagonist’s alter ego, is strong, brave, confident, daring, unpredictable. He is a rock star, a fighter (no, not even a champion) and is absolutely free from any obligations, which allows him to freely follow his dream (albeit very dubious), – it would seem, a ready-made role model for anyone who is drowning in a routine life from day to day, but afraid to change something.

No, we are not suggesting that we be led by our alter ego and quit all day-to-day responsibilities – just indulge our rebellious side a little. And with this you will be helped by the main item of Tyler Durden’s wardrobe – a red leather jacket.

